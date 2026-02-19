Union Minister Piyush Goyal met Swedish Deputy PM Ebba Busch, showcasing India as a top investment destination. They reinforced their commitment to the India-EU FTA and collaboration in green tech, R&D, and sustainable growth for the two nations.

India, Sweden Reaffirm Collaboration Commitment

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Thursday met with Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch to highlight India's rise as a "premier global investment destination", reaffirming the collaboration commitment between nations under the recent India-EU Free Trade Agreement, as its discussion concluded last month. The minister took to his official 'X' handle to share details about the meeting, emphasising that the skilled youth of India, combined with Sweden's innovation prowess, makes them "natural partners". A productive interaction with Swedish Deputy Prime Minister @BuschEbba today. Highlighted India’s rise as a premier global investment destination, backed by a vast market and an investor-friendly FDI ecosystem. We reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening collaboration in… pic.twitter.com/Ynt7zVTcmn — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 19, 2026

"A productive interaction with Swedish Deputy Prime Minister @BuschEbba today. Highlighted India's rise as a premier global investment destination, backed by a vast market and an investor-friendly FDI ecosystem. We reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening collaboration in green tech, R and D, and advancing engagement under the India-EU FTA framework. India's skilled youth and Sweden's innovation strength make us natural partners for sustainable growth." he wrote on X.

Global AI Impact Summit

The Sweden's Deputy Prime Minister arrived in the national capital on Wednesday for the Global AI Impact Summit. Upon her arrival, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on X highlighted the wide-ranging India-Sweden ties across sectors like trade, economy, science and innovation and said, "Warm welcome to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Business and Industry @BuschEbba of Sweden, in New Delhi for the India-AI Impact Summit. India-Sweden ties span a broad spectrum of cooperation, including trade, economy, science, innovation, climate action and education among others."

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. It started on February 16 and will run up to February 20, 2026. The Summit brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators and civil society from across the world at New Delhi to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.

The India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, aims to reflect on the transformative potential of, AI aligning with the national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya" (welfare for all, happiness for all) and global principle of AI for Humanity.