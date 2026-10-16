Union Minister Piyush Goyal offered prayers at Ambe Mata temple in Mumbai, discussed development for Borivali, and launched the National Strategic Trade Command Centre (NSTCC) to monitor India's international trade and support policy decisions.

Goyal Celebrates Navratri, Discusses Development in Mumbai

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday offered prayers at the Ambe Mata temple in Borivali, Mumbai, and highlighted the celebrations of Navratri and Garba across North Mumbai.

Speaking to the media, Goyal said that people from different religions, communities, and linguistic backgrounds were celebrating Navratri with enthusiasm and seeking the blessings of Goddess Ambe and Goddess Durga. “It is a matter of great joy for us that across North Mumbai—with immense enthusiasm—our youth, children, and daughters are celebrating Navratri and enjoying Garba. People from every religion, community, and linguistic background—all citizens of North Mumbai—are receiving the blessings of Goddess Ambe and worshipping Goddess Durga,” he said.

Goyal also said that discussions were held on development initiatives for the area alongside the inauguration of ‘Ambe Maa Chowk’. “Today, alongside the inauguration of the 'Ambe Maa Chowk,' we have also held discussions regarding various other development initiatives for this area. Our vision is to transform Borivali into the nation’s first urban locality where every resident has a permanent home, children receive a good upbringing, and every family enjoys access to all essential comforts and amenities,” he added.

Launch of National Strategic Trade Command Centre

Earlier on Thursday, Goyal launched the National Strategic Trade Command Centre (NSTCC) to strengthen monitoring of India's international trade, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

Developed by the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the NSTCC aims to improve the monitoring, analysis and oversight of India's international trade by integrating trade-related data to support informed policy decisions.

“The platform enables users to analyse information across multiple levels, including national trade performance, Regional Authorities, schemes, products, destination markets and individual applications, subject to role-based access permissions,” the Ministry added.

As per the release, the Command Centre will provide senior policymakers and government officials with a comprehensive view of India's trade performance, export promotion schemes, regulatory approvals and application processing. By integrating data from multiple trade-related systems, the platform will help identify emerging trends, operational bottlenecks and areas requiring timely policy or administrative intervention, it added.

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