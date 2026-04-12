Union Minister Piyush Goyal campaigned in Thanjavur and Pudukkottai, slamming the DMK govt for corruption and failure. He promoted BJP candidates, positioning the party as an alternative and expressed confidence in the NDA winning the TN polls.

Union Minister and BJP election in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Piyush Goyal, led a road show in Thanjavur on Sunday to rally support for the BJP candidate Karuppu M Muruganantham, ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections. Addressing a crowd, Goyal hailed Muruganantham as a dedicated public servant, calling him a "true son of the soil" who has "dedicated his whole life to serving society".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Goyal slams DMK over corruption, farmer issues

The Union Minister also launched a sharp attack on the DMK-led state government, specifically targeting its impact on the farmers of Thanjavur. "Our hardworking farmers have suffered because of corruption, as the DMK did not provide storage facilities. It is time for a change... The Stalin government has only brought corruption and commission in the last 5 years to Tamil Nadu... the government which is supporting the liquor mafia, sand mafia, and land mafia," he claimed.

The roadshow comes amid high-octane campaigning from the BJP in Tamil Nadu. Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused the DMK government of "ruining" the state and labelled it a party of "corruption and commision" while speaking to reporters in Pudukkottai.

Goyal targeted Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for allegedly insulting Tamil Nadu culture, positioning the BJP as a viable alternative to the DMK. He pledged to implement the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' scheme to improve water connections in the state.

Goyal said, "The DMK has totally failed. It is a party of corruption and commissions... They have ruined a wonderful state like Tamil Nadu. The people of Pudukkottai will not accept an anti-Tamil person like Udhayanidhi Stalin, who has insulted our bright Tamil culture, as the Chief Minister of this state... We will bring the Jal Jeevan Mission here so that every household has 'Nal Se Jal' (water from a tap)."

Stepping up his accusation, Goyal said that the DMK government was "busy making money" during their tenure. "Tamil Nadu is rejecting the Congress-DMK government. On 23rd April, people will vote against the DMK to bring back Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Minister," he said, expressing confidence in a victory in the upcoming elections.

BJP expresses confidence in party workers

Referring to his earlier meeting with the booth committee agents from across the Pudukkottai district, Goyal said that the party workers are putting in collective efforts as "one family".

"I am grateful to my workers in the NDA (National Democratic Alliance)...Based on the enthusiasm I saw today, I am going back very happy. I am confident that Pudukkottai is going to elect its first BJP MLA, and I have full faith that Ramachandran is the future MLA of this constituency," Goyal added.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

As part of their alliance with the AIADMK, the BJP is contesting 27 seats in the assembly elections, including Pudukkottai and Thanjavur.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight.