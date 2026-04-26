Union Minister Piyush Goyal exudes confidence in an NDA victory in the West Bengal assembly elections, stating people are seeking a change from 'atrocities and anarchy'. BJP leader Nitin Nabin also predicts a win, attacking Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Confident of Victory, Cites 'Anarchy' in State

Saying that the people of West Bengal are looking for a change in governance and to stop all the "atrocities" and "anarchy" in the state, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday exuded confidence in the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the assembly elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking with the media here, Piyush Goyal asserted that West Bengal has been exposed to "atrocities and anarchy" and that a change will certainly take place. "It is clear that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the NDA government is going to be formed in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. People of West Bengal are done with the atrocities they have faced for years, with the anarchy seen in West Bengal, I am very confident that a change is certain this time. A new BJP Govt is going to be formed in West Bengal," he said.

Nitin Nabin Attacks Mamata Banerjee Over 'Hooliganism'

The second phase of the West Bengal elections is set to take place on April 29, with the first phase voting taking place on April 24. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin also exuded confidence in the party's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections, while launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, accusing them of fostering "hooliganism."

Speaking to reporters, Nabin said that the people of the state would deliver a decisive verdict on May 4, the day of counting. "She (Mamata Banerjee) will see on May 4th when the lotus blooms. She has built the entire party on hooliganism, and today, she's talking with the same mindset," he said.

'Good Days Ahead for West Bengal'

Commenting on the appointment of senior economist Dr Ashok Lahiri, who hails from West Bengal, as Vice Chairperson of NITI Aayog, Nabin welcomed the move and said it would benefit the state. "I'm happy that this time, West Bengal has been given a greater opportunity, and West Bengal has been given the opportunity to lead. It has been given the opportunity to formulate the country's policy. Undoubtedly, good days are ahead for West Bengal," he added.

High Stakes as State Awaits Final Phase of Polling

The West Bengal Assembly elections remain on a knife-edge, with the second and final phase of polling scheduled for April 29. As the "Kolkata belt" prepares to vote, this latest incident in Murshidabad underscores the volatile security situation that has characterised the 2026 democratic exercise.

Meanwhile, the polling for Phase I of the Assembly elections concluded at 6 pm on Thursday, with West Bengal recording a significantly higher voter turnout of 91.78 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The high turnout figures underline an active electoral exercise as polling drew to a close amid tight security arrangements across constituencies.

The polling for the second phase will be held on April 29, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. (ANI)