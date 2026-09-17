Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended a Jain ceremony in Mumbai, extending 'Michhami Dukkadam' greetings. He also celebrated PM Modi's birthday as 'Seva Diwas', praising his 25 years of service and envisioning a 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry of India Piyush Goyal attended a Jain Sangh Parana ceremony in Mumbai, extending 'Michhami Dukkadam' greetings to the Jain community and conveying birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 76th birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, "First of all, Michhami Dukkadam to all my brothers and sisters. If I have made any mistake, knowingly or unknowingly, I seek forgiveness for it. Today is also the birthday of our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. It is a day of great joy and celebration, which we observe as Seva Diwas. This evening at 6 pm, I will personally light a lamp of felicitation along with all the startups and young men and women."

Goyal Praises PM Modi's 25 Years of Service

Goyal highlighted the Prime Minister's contributions in public service, noting that Modi is set to complete 25 years on October 7. "The immense development work that our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done for the country over the last 25 years, serving day and night without taking a single day off, the welfare work he has done for society, and the way he has taken the country to new heights, for all of this, the entire nation today salutes him and extends its best wishes, hoping he continues to serve the nation for a long time to come. May God grant him a long life and good health," he said.

He further expressed confidence, saying, "We have complete faith that under his leadership, 140 crore citizens of the country will dedicate themselves with new enthusiasm and new energy to advancing the resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047."

Personal Connection to Jain Community

Sharing his personal connection to the Jain community, he said, "I am myself a Jain, my mother Chandrakanta Jain was Jain, and I take great pride in my association with the community. I salute and bow to all my brothers and sisters who observed this fast. This spirit of sacrifice is India's own identity, and their sacrifice will not go in vain; it will awaken new enthusiasm and consciousness in society."

Welfare Initiatives in North Mumbai

Goyal also spoke about various welfare initiatives being undertaken in North Mumbai, including vaccination programmes for girls to protect them against cervical cancer, efforts towards a drug-free India, skill development for youth, ensuring employment opportunities, and providing quality education, healthcare and permanent housing for slum and chawl residents. He also referred to efforts to revive the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, restore lakes, and maintain clean beaches to boost employment through tourism in the region.

Recalls Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

Responding to a question about Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Goyal recalled Prime Minister Modi's visit to his residence for Ganesh puja on September 14 and spoke about the tradition of Ganesh Utsav celebrations inspired by Lokmanya Tilak, noting that his family has been installing Ganesh idols at home for the past 34 years. "It is my great fortune that our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji visited and performed the aarti of Lord Ganesh and sought his blessings, and also blessed all of us to be able to work well," he said.

Address at Jain Sangh Parana Ceremony

In his on-stage address at the ceremony, Goyal greeted the Jain community members and residents of Borivali, describing the day as an auspicious occasion combining the community's Parana celebrations with the Prime Minister's birthday. "Along with your Parana celebrations, we are also celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. He too has dedicated his entire life, like an ascetic, in service to the nation," he said.

Goyal prayed for the Prime Minister's long life and good health so that he could continue guiding the nation towards new heights through his visionary leadership. "May God grant Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a long life and good health, so that he continues to guide us all and take India to new heights through his visionary leadership, and may his blessings remain for a bright future for our entire society," he said.

He also spoke, describing the fasting observed by devotees as a message of strength and purity in society. "When the collective strength of society comes together, when we all sacrifice something, it sends a message to society that we are one, and through love, we pray to God for our own purity and the purity of society," Goyal said, extending his congratulations and best wishes. (ANI)