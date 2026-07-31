Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika visited flood-affected Sivasagar to review relief measures. He inaugurated a paddy nursery for farmers and directed officials to prioritize rebuilding homes, ensuring safe drinking water, and restoring normalcy.

Assam Minister for Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Friday visited the flood-affected Demow and Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Sivasagar district to review the relief and rehabilitation measures being undertaken by the district administration. Hazarika also reviewed the initiatives taken by the Agriculture Department to assist flood-affected farmers.

Community Nursery for Farmers

Earlier in the day, the Minister, accompanied by Cabinet Minister Sushanta Borgohain, visited 2 No. Bhatgaj Gaon under Demow LAC and inaugurated a community paddy seedling nursery established for flood-affected farmers. The nursery has been set up to ensure the timely availability of quality paddy seedlings to farmers whose crops have been damaged by the recent floods. Interacting with farmers and departmental officials, Hazarika reiterated the State Government's commitment to restoring agricultural activities at the earliest. He said that community nurseries have been established across the flood-affected areas so that farmers receive quality paddy seedlings in time and are able to resume cultivation without delay.

Review Meeting on Nazira Flood Situation

Later, the Minister, along with Guardian Minister of Sivasagar Bimal Borah, visited Nazira and chaired a review meeting on the prevailing flood situation at the Office of the Co-District Commissioner. The meeting was attended by MLA of Nazira LAC Mayur Borgohain, the Director of Agriculture, Assam, the District Commissioner of Sivasagar, officials of the Nazira Co-District Administration, senior officers of the Agriculture Department and other line departments.

Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Top Priority

During the meeting, Hazarika reviewed the overall flood situation, the progress of rescue and relief operations, and the measures being taken for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people. Stressing that rehabilitation is now the Government's highest priority, he directed the officials concerned to immediately initiate the reconstruction of houses that had been damaged or completely destroyed in the floods. The Minister said that they would ensure the timely availability of essential construction materials, including bamboo and CGI sheets, so that affected families could rebuild their homes at the earliest.

He also emphasised the need to restore normalcy in the flood-affected areas as quickly as possible and ensure that relief and assistance reach every affected family without delay. He further directed the Health Department and the Public Health Engineering Department to accord the highest priority to safeguarding public health and ensuring the supply of safe drinking water in the flood-hit areas.

Focus on Worst-Affected Nazira Constituency

Hazarika observed that Nazira Legislative Assembly Constituency has been the worst affected by the recent floods. He said that rehabilitation efforts in the constituency would receive the highest priority. In particular, he stated that rebuilding houses for families rendered homeless by the floods, ensuring adequate healthcare, and providing safe drinking water and sanitation facilities would be the Government's immediate focus. He also directed the district administration to take immediate steps to clean school buildings so that educational activities could resume at the earliest.

Ongoing Monitoring and Departmental Preparedness

The Minister further reviewed the preparedness of other departments and instructed the officials concerned to take all necessary measures for speedy restoration. The Minister also reviewed the Agriculture Department's preparedness for post-flood restoration of agricultural activities, including the supply of paddy seedlings through community nurseries, assessment of crop losses and other interventions aimed at supporting flood-affected farmers.

Hazarika will remain in Sivasagar district for the next one week to closely monitor the Agriculture Department's initiatives and the progress of rehabilitation measures to ensure that all flood-affected families receive timely assistance. (ANI)