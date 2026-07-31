MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed Rs 300 crore in loans to state-wide Self-Help Groups and launched development projects worth over Rs 283 crore in Jhabua, reinforcing the government's focus on women's empowerment and rural development.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday distributed loans worth Rs 300 crore to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) across the state and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 283 crore in Jhabua district.

The loans worth Rs 300 crore were distributed under the Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission to strengthen self-help groups. Of the total amount, Rs 10.8 crore was sanctioned for 215 self-help groups in Jhabua district. The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for 29 development works worth Rs 174.64 crore and inaugurated 28 development and infrastructure projects worth Rs 109.17 crore in Jhabua. Besides distributing benefits to beneficiaries under various government schemes, he felicitated meritorious students and visited the 'Aajeevika Mela' exhibition on the occasion.

CM Highlights Focus on Women's Empowerment

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the strength and blessings of women, highlighting the state's focus on women's empowerment through self-help groups and livelihood initiatives. "Women's empowerment is taking place at both the government and social levels. Women are strengthening self-help groups and playing an active role in agriculture, livestock, banking and enterprise facilitators. Madhya Pradesh is progressing with the strength and blessings of sisters," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the achievements of women's self-help groups, he said women associated with the groups were now earning up to Rs 10,000 per month. He said 196 'Didi Cafes' were being operated by SHGs across the state, including four in Jhabua, while 85 livelihood libraries were also being managed by women. He added that women were engaged in more than 150 non-agriculture-based livelihood activities.

New Development Initiatives for Jhabua

During the programme, Yadav announced several development initiatives for Jhabua, including the foundation stone for a Rs 70 crore Ayurvedic Medical College and the establishment of Sandipani Schools at a cost of Rs 35.29 crore. He said a railway line would now pass through Thandla and announced the construction of a permanent helipad in the town. He added that sports stadiums would be developed in every Assembly constituency and said ghats would be constructed on the Padmavati River as well as at Chhoti Kashi. (ANI)