BJP MPs VD Sharma and Raghav Chadha slammed Congress, accusing Rahul Gandhi of ignoring youth issues. They hailed the new anti-paper leak bill as a decisive step by the Modi govt to eliminate paper leak mafias and protect students' futures.

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Praises Anti-Paper Leak Bill

Targeting the opposition over the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP VD Sharma on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of ignoring youth issues while asserting that the Modi government is determined to eliminate paper leak mafias. Speaking on the passage of the bill in Parliament, Sharma contrasted the approach of the ruling government with that of opposition leaders, alleging that the latter are focused on disruption rather than constructive dialogue. "On one side, there are the country's opposition leaders, who want to operate on a destructive approach... On the other side, there is Prime Minister Modi, who connects with India's youth," Sharma told ANI.

Directly aiming at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the BJP MP added, "Rahul Gandhi is not having a discussion in the House; he has no concern with the student movement and their issues... Even the youth of this country have understood what they want to do." Highlighting the strict provisions of the newly passed legislation aimed at curbing malpractices in competitive and public examinations, Sharma stated that the law marks a decisive step toward safeguarding the future of students. "The BJP government will uproot and throw out the paper leak mafias under the law that has been passed in both Houses," he added.

Raghav Chadha Accuses Congress of 'Historic Lack of Accountability'

Meanwhile, on Friday, BJP MP Raghav Chadha, following the passage of the landmark Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, in Parliament, hailed the legislation as India's first comprehensive "Anti-Paper Leak" framework. Taking to X and speaking in the House, Chadha launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of a "historic lack of accountability" regarding student futures.

Chadha posted on X, "I spoke for every young Indian who believes that honest effort deserves an honest opportunity. With the passage of the Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026, India's first-ever Anti Paper Leak framework comes into effect. Students spoke. The Government listened. Action followed. Systems changed."

He further emphasised the emotional and professional toll on aspirants, stating, "Because a paper leak does not merely compromise an examination. It can wipe out years of preparation in a single moment. Every student deserves an examination system where hard work and merit, not a leaked paper, decide the result."

Chadha targets Karnataka Congress govt

During his parliamentary address, Chadha pulled up the Congress government in Karnataka, citing recent and past lapses. Targeting the incumbent administration, he said, "There is a Congress government in Karnataka. In January 2026, the SSLC exam took place. Under that government, the paper was leaked and sold to students online for just 200 rupees."

Chadha pointed out the irony of the current political situation, stating, "And look at the irony today in 2026, there is again a Congress government in Karnataka, and Dr Sharan Patil is again a Minister--specifically, the Minister of the same Medical Education department. This is their standard of accountability."

Cites Paper Leaks During UPA Tenure

Chadha claimed that the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government between 2004 and 2014 failed to protect the sanctity of competitive exams. "During the UPA government's tenure from 2004 to 2014, there were dozens of documented examples of paper leaks. This includes the AIIMS Post Graduate Medical Entrance Exam in 2006, the Railway Recruitment Board exam in 2009, the All India Engineering Entrance Exam in 2011, and the SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam in 2013," he noted.

Concluding his speech, Chadha questioned the previous administration's will to act and said, "During that period, did the UPA government establish any accountability? Did they bring any law to overhaul the exam security architecture or introduce dedicated anti-paper leak legislation? They did nothing." (ANI)