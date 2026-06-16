Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika met Union Ministers CR Patil and Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi. He sought central support for expanding irrigation coverage in Assam and discussed the state's agricultural landscape with the ministers.

Assam Minister for Irrigation, Agriculture and Parliamentary Affairs, Pijush Hazarika, on Tuesday called on Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil and Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan during his visit to New Delhi.

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Assam Seeks Central Support for Irrigation

During his meeting with Union Minister CR Patil at the latter's official residence, the Assam Minister briefed him on Assam's vast irrigation potential driven by the mighty Brahmaputra River and the state's extensive river network. He informed the Union Minister that Assam possesses an irrigation potential of nearly 27 lakh hectares of agricultural land, while irrigation schemes currently cover around 7 lakh hectares. The discussions focused on strengthening irrigation infrastructure and expanding irrigation coverage in line with the Central Government's vision of "Har Khet Ko Pani". Union Minister Patil appreciated Assam's immense potential in the irrigation sector and assured all possible support from the Union government for further development of irrigation facilities in the state.

Boosting State's Agriculture Sector

Later, the Minister met Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his official residence. During the courtesy visit following his assumption of charge as Assam's Agriculture Minister, he briefed the Union Minister on the state's agricultural landscape, ongoing initiatives and future opportunities for growth. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a veteran leader with vast experience in the agriculture sector, shared valuable guidance and insights for the advancement of agriculture in Assam. He also assured full support from the Centre for the growth and development of Assam's agriculture sector and the welfare of farmers.

The meetings underscored the commitment of both the Central and State Governments to work together for the development of Assam's irrigation and agriculture sectors, benefiting lakhs of farmers across the state.