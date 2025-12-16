Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the Khelo Tripura Para Games 2025, asserting that physical limitations can't hinder talent. He said Divyangjan athletes inspire society and that a strong mindset and determination are the foundations of success.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that physical limitations can never be a barrier to talent and success, asserting that Divyangjan athletes embody courage, confidence and an indomitable spirit that inspires society at large.

Inaugurating the Khelo Tripura Para Games 2025 at the Badharghat Dashrath Dev Sports Complex, the Chief Minister said that a strong mindset, unwavering determination and focused practice are the real foundations of success in sports. "Being Divyang is not a limitation. With confidence, concentration and regular practice, any athlete can achieve their goals," he said.

Sports as a Unifying Force

Saha underlined that sports transcend caste, religion and colour, serving as a powerful medium to unite people. "Sports not only enhance physical abilities but also strengthen the mind, instil discipline and build self-respect. The participation of para athletes in such events helps nurture an inclusive outlook in society," he added.

Government Initiatives for Inclusive Sports

Highlighting the state government's initiatives, the Chief Minister said Tripura is committed to making sports universal and inclusive through the Khelo Tripura programme, aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Khelo India vision. He noted that special emphasis has been placed on training facilities, modern infrastructure, appropriate equipment and financial assistance for para athletes.

Saha also stressed that politics has no place in sports in present-day Tripura. "Merit is our top priority, something that was often overlooked in the past. The current government understands the value of sports and respects sportspersons. Challenges come in everyone's life, but overcoming them and moving forward is what truly matters," he said.

He further observed that sports help young people stay away from addiction while boosting both physical and mental well-being.

Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, senior officials, including PK Chakraborty and Tapas Roy, Social Welfare Director TK Das, Youth Affairs Director L Darlong, Padma Shri awardee gymnast Dipa Karmakar and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony. (ANI)