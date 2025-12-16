Former AIADMK strongman K.A. Sengottaiyan, now in TVK, has strongly backed actor Vijay for CM in 2026, claiming no power can stop him. He predicted a clean sweep for TVK, winning all 234 seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Coordinator and veteran politician K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday made a strong pitch for actor-turned-politician Vijay's chief ministerial bid, asserting that no force could stop Vijay from assuming power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. "Making Vijay the Chief Minister is in my blood. Now, no power can stop Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister. He has the power of the people," Sengottaiyan said while speaking in Erode. He claimed that Vijay had given up an income of Rs 500 crore to serve the people and expressed confidence that TVK would win all 234 Assembly seats in 2026.

Sengottaiyan's Entry a Boost for TVK

The statements gain significance in the backdrop of Sengottaiyan's recent entry into TVK. A former AIADMK strongman and nine-time MLA, Sengottaiyan, joined the Vijay-led party on November 27, a day after resigning as the Gobichettipalayam MLA. His induction is seen as a significant political boost for TVK, especially in western Tamil Nadu.

Welcoming Sengottaiyan into the party, TVK chief Vijay had earlier said the veteran leader's decades of grassroots experience would strengthen the organisation. In a self-made video message, Vijay recalled Sengottaiyan's long political journey, noting that he entered politics at the age of 20 under M.G. Ramachandran and later earned the trust of both MGR and J. Jayalalithaa.

Sway in Erode

Sengottaiyan holds sway in the Erode district, having been elected from his home constituency around nine times. With just over 7 months remaining until the 2026 Assembly elections, his joining TVK could sway the balance in favour of TVK in Erode.

Dispute with AIADMK

He met with TVK chief Vijay after his resignation as MLA. Following his expulsion in October, Sengottaiyan announced he would approach the court to challenge his dismissal from the party.

He also alleged that AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is acting like a dictator within the party. However, AIADMK General Secretary has maintained that his decision was made in accordance with the law. He questioned why the AIADMK remained silent when someone weakened the party.

A Veteran's Political Journey

KA Sengottaiyan hails from Kullampalayam village near Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, was first elected in 1977 and has been a nine-time AIADMK MLA.

When the AIADMK split into the Janaki and Jayalalithaa factions, he supported the latter group, contesting with the 'Rooster' symbol and winning his home constituency. He was well known for planning the campaign tour schedules of the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.