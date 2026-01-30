Former Telangana CM KCR will be questioned by the SIT at his farmhouse in the phone-tapping case. The BRS has condemned the move, alleging the Congress government is trying to divert attention from municipal elections and a recent coal scam exposé.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) left his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Friday to visit nearby agricultural fields.

SIT to Question KCR in Phone-Tapping Probe

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the phone-tapping case is likely to question Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president at his Erravalli farmhouse in Siddipet district on Friday. According to sources, the SIT has agreed to KCR's request, and the questioning will take place at his farmhouse. This comes after several BRS leaders, including KCR's son K.T. Rama Rao and nephew T. Harish Rao, were questioned by the SIT in connection with the case.

BRS Accuses Congress of Political Diversion

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has strongly criticised the Special Investigation Team (SIT) notice. BRS spokesperson Manne Krishank accused the Congress government of attempting to divert the party's attention from the ongoing municipal election campaign. The BRS leader further remarked that, after Harish Rao, a senior BRS leader, exposed the alleged coal scam, Rao was immediately served with a notice to appear for investigation. Following this, a delegation of BRS MLAs, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha MPs met the Governor of Telangana, demanding a thorough probe into the coal scam, which allegedly involves top leaders of the Congress government. Notably, the SIT served the notice to KCR on the very next day.

"While the BRS leaders are busy with the last day of nominations of the municipal elections, the Congress government is trying hard to divert all the BRS leaders from the municipal election campaign. When Harish Rao garu exposed the coal scam. Immediately, he was served with a notice to appear for an investigation. A delegation of MLAs, MLCs, and Rajya Sabha MPs met the Governor of Telangana and demanded a thorough probe into the coal scam, which involves the Congress government's top leaders. Immediately, the next day, the SIT lands up to give notice to KCR," Krishank told ANI.

Earlier, BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao requested that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) reschedule his questioning in the phone-tapping case, citing a busy schedule due to municipal elections. (ANI)