Former BRS Minister T. Harish Rao faced an eight-hour SIT interrogation in the alleged phone tapping case. He termed the summons politically motivated, alleging it was a ploy to divert attention from corruption allegations against the CM.

Former BRS Minister and Siddipet MLA T. Harish Rao underwent nearly eight hours of questioning before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday in connection with the alleged phone tapping case. Heavy police deployment was made in and around the Jubilee Hills ACP office ahead of his appearance.

Before entering the office, Harish Rao told the media that the notice summoning him was politically motivated. He alleged it was issued after the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) exposed alleged irregularities involving Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his relatives. He said the notice was served late on Monday night at his residence, while he was campaigning in Siddipet, and directed him to appear before the SIT at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Harish Rao said he was not afraid of any inquiry and would cooperate fully. He alleged that the government was misusing police machinery to intimidate opposition leaders and divert attention from alleged corruption. He arrived at the ACP office around 11 a.m., and sources said advocates accompanying him were not allowed inside during the inquiry.

Notice 'Baseless and Politically Motivated': Harish Rao

After completing the 8-hour SIT questioning, Harish Rao addressed a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, reiterating that the notice was baseless and politically motivated. He thanked BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao, Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Madhusudana Chari, party leaders, and workers for their support.

Alleges External Interference

He said the inquiry involved no new questions and consisted only of repeated queries. He alleged that officers frequently stepped out after receiving phone calls during the questioning, raising doubts about external interference. He challenged the government to order an inquiry by a sitting High Court judge if it had nothing to hide, adding that the BRS was ready to submit all evidence.

Maintaining that he respects the judiciary, Harish Rao said both the High Court and Supreme Court had earlier dismissed cases against him in the phone tapping matter. He described the current probe as an attempt to revive a politically driven narrative and said the party would continue to raise public issues without fear.

Background of the SIT Probe

The Telangana government had constituted a 10-member SIT headed by Hyderabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar nearly 21 months after the case was registered. The probe concerns allegations that phones were illegally intercepted by the Special Intelligence Branch (SIB). (ANI)