Phalguna month to witness cultural extravaganza and environmental events at Mahakumbh

The Yogi government has transformed Mahakumbh 2025 into a unique, unprecedented, and unforgettable event. With the Magh Purnima snan already completed, the spiritual and cultural fervor is set to continue into the Phalgun month, with a fusion of culture, environment, and the Bird Festival along the Sangam banks. 

Author
Asianet Newsable English
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 9:56 AM IST

 

Starting Friday, the Triveni, Saraswati, and Yamuna pandals will host vibrant cultural performances, while a Climate Conference is scheduled for February 16. On the same day, a three-day Bird Festival will also commence. Meanwhile, at the Ganga pandal, cultural events have already begun on Thursday.

Adding to the grandeur, renowned Bollywood singers like Kailash Kher, Mohit Chauhan, Kavita Seth, and Navdeep Wadali are set to enthrall audiences with soulful musical performances at the Ganga pandal’.

With this, devotees and visitors will continue to experience India’s rich cultural heritage during the serene evenings of Phalgun month. The event will also showcase classical music, violin, tabla, flute recitals, and traditional dance forms such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, and Odissi, bringing India's artistic diversity to life.

Mahakumbh 2025 is not just about faith but also about nature and environmental conservation. Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, a special eco-tourism plan has been designed for pilgrims. From February 16 to 18, an International Bird Festival will take place, featuring around 200 bird species, including rare Indian skimmers, flamingos, and Siberian cranes. Visitors will also get a glimpse of migratory birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Afghanistan, and more than a dozen other countries.

The event will host photography, painting, slogan-writing, debate, and quiz competitions, with winners receiving awards. The International Bird Festival will be a unique blend of Indian culture, love for nature, and scientific awareness.

Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change will organize a Climate Conference on ‘'Kumbh ki Aastha aur Jalvayu Parivartan' (faith and climate change) during Mahakumbh. The aim is to address climate challenges and promote environmental awareness.

CM Yogi Adityanath will attend the conference, along with spiritual leaders, environmentalists, social organizations, business leaders, and distinguished citizens, to discuss ways to protect and improve the environment.

