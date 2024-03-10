Petrol pumps in Rajasthan begin 2-day strike demanding tax reduction; check details

Speaking to a news agency, Sandeep Bageria, the Treasurer of the Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association, announced the strike and said, "The aim is to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state."

The Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association has called for a "No Purchase, No Sale" strike that commenced at 6 am today (March 10), lasting for the next 48 hours. The primary objective of this strike is to bring attention to the exorbitant fuel prices prevailing in the state.

Speaking to a news agency, Sandeep Bageria, the Treasurer of the Rajasthan Petrol Dealers Association, announced the strike and said, "The aim is to draw the attention of the government to the high fuel prices in the state."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How Chandrababu Naidu convinced BJP?

Bageria highlighted the ongoing struggles of petrol pump operators in Rajasthan, attributing their continuous losses to the escalated Value Added Tax (VAT) in the state. He emphasized that despite their persistent demand for a reduction in VAT, the government has not addressed their concerns.

Bageria further noted that petrol is being sold at a considerably lower price in neighboring states compared to Rajasthan. Additionally, he pointed out that the commission of dealers has remained stagnant for the past seven years, pushing many petrol pumps in Rajasthan to the brink of closure.

He also revealed that 33 per cent of dealers in their trade association are on the verge of shutting down. Drawing attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unfulfilled promise of reducing petrol prices, he noted the urgent need to align fuel prices in Rajasthan with those in other states.

Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

Bageria emphasized that Rajasthan holds the highest VAT on petrol and urged the government to take steps to lower petrol prices in the state. He pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had increased the VAT on petrol prices, and these adjustments have not been revised since.