    Rameshwaram Cafe blast probe: NIA releases new PHOTOS of suspect

    Seeking public assistance, the NIA has appealed for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, who is suspected of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the cafe. A reward of ₹10 lakh has been offered for valuable information.

    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its efforts in the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast, which occurred on March 1, injuring 10 individuals. Taking over the case on March 3, the anti-terror agency has released new photographs of the suspect believed to be involved in the incident. The NIA has appealed to the public for assistance in identifying the suspect, who is suspected of planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the popular eatery.

    In a post on X, the NIA urged citizens to provide any information that could lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspect, offering a reward of ₹10 lakh for valuable information. Previously, the agency had released two videos of the suspect, showing him travelling in a bus and moving around a pillared structure. 

    The videos indicate that the suspect changed his attire, swapping the shirt he wore in the last photograph released by the NIA for a T-shirt. Although the suspect's baseball cap is missing in one of the videos, his backpack, jeans, and shoes remain consistent.

    Meanwhile, the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru reopened its doors on Saturday with heightened security measures in place. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance, and customers are being screened using handheld detectors to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Enhanced security measures have been implemented, including the installation of metal detectors at the entrance to screen customers. Staff will use handheld detectors to screen every customer before granting entry, ensuring strict vigilance for any suspicious activity.

    Raghavendra Rao, co-founder and CEO of The Rameshwaram Café, expressed determination in the face of adversity, stating, "Whatever incident happened…it should have not happened…This is a lesson for us to be strong. In fact, no matter what, no one can stop us. They wanted to teach us a lesson but we will teach them a lesson. With the blessings of Lord Shiva, we have reopened our cafe on the occasion of Mahashivratri. We will be reopening the outlet for customers tomorrow with the national anthem."

    This morning, pujas were conducted at the café, which was adorned with flowers and festive decorations to commemorate its reopening. Throughout the day, police oversaw security arrangements to ensure the safety of patrons and staff. Despite the blast on March 1, both staff and customers at the café are recovering from their injuries.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 4:29 PM IST
