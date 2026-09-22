On September 22, 2026, petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained stable despite fluctuations in global crude oil prices. Brent crude dropped below $100 per barrel amid geopolitical developments. Domestic fuel rates do not change immediately with global trends, as they depend on exchange rates, taxes, and refining costs.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely steady across major Indian cities on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, even as global crude oil prices continued to fluctuate amid geopolitical uncertainty. The latest city-wise fuel rates show little movement in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, while prices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurugram also remained broadly stable.

In Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 95.20 per litre. In Mumbai, consumers are paying Rs 111.18 per litre for petrol and Rs 97.83 per litre for diesel. Kolkata has petrol at Rs 113.50 per litre and diesel at Rs 99.82 per litre. Bengaluru’s petrol price stands at Rs 110.93 per litre, while diesel is available at Rs 98.80 per litre.

Petrol, Diesel Rates, Today - September 22

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 21: Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities

The movement in international crude prices remains an important factor for the energy market. Brent crude slipped below the $100-per-barrel mark after US President Donald Trump said he was open to talking to Iran at the United Nations. Brent had settled at $100.34 a barrel on Monday, down 3.4%, while West Texas Intermediate fell 4.5% to $95.78.

Despite fluctuations in global oil prices, domestic petrol and diesel rates do not necessarily change immediately. Indian retail fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, refining costs, taxes and dealer margins. State-level VAT also contributes to differences in fuel prices between cities, while petrol and diesel remain outside the GST regime.

Separately, the Centre reduced export levies on petrol and diesel effective September 16. The petrol export levy was cut to Rs 0.50 per litre, while the diesel levy was reduced to Rs 20 per litre. These changes concern fuel exports and do not directly alter domestic pump prices.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, September 20: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More