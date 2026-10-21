Ahead of the festive season, Delhi's Food Safety Department uncovered hygiene lapses, pest activity, and improper food handling in sweet shops. Samples were collected for testing. CM Rekha Gupta stated that public health will not be compromised.

Hygiene Lapses Found in Delhi Sweet Shops

The Delhi Government’s Food Safety Department has found hygiene and food-handling lapses at several sweet manufacturing units and shops during inspections ahead of the festive season. Officials also collected food samples from multiple establishments for laboratory testing.

Inspections at various sweet establishments revealed issues related to cleanliness, food storage, pest control, and compliance with safety standards. Insects and signs of pest activity were found in some storage areas, while employees at a sweet house were seen handling food without gloves.

Teams also flagged issues such as missing FSSAI licence displays, inadequate food-handler training, improper labelling and a lack of required testing records at several establishments. Samples of khoya, rasbhari, barfi, milk cake, boondi laddoos, kaju bites and other food items were collected from shops across Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, Narela, Naraina and Okhla.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government would not compromise on public health during festive celebrations. She stressed that food businesses must follow hygiene standards and ensure safe storage, proper handling and quality of food products. The department said further action will be taken based on laboratory test reports.

Extensive Enforcement Drive Uncovers Further Issues

Meanwhile, the Food Safety Department, on the directions of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is conducting an extensive enforcement drive in the national capital. As part of the drive, warehouses and dark stores operated by e-commerce and quick-commerce companies were inspected, and samples of various brands of desi ghee sold in markets were tested earlier.

Over 42% of Desi Ghee Samples Fail Standards

The inspections revealed expired food products, the presence of pests, unhygienic storage conditions and shortcomings in maintaining the required temperature at several premises. Of the 59 desi ghee samples tested, 19 were found to be unsafe, while four failed to meet food safety standards. More than 42 per cent of the samples did not meet the standards, said the Delhi Chief Minister's Office on October 17.

The Chief Minister said, "Compromising on food quality or endangering people’s health through adulteration is unacceptable under any circumstances. The health of Delhiites will not be compromised."

Government Vows Strict Action, Prioritizes Public Health

The Chief Minister has directed the Food Safety Department to strengthen monitoring of markets, food storage facilities and establishments supplying food products through online platforms. The government has stated that action will be taken in accordance with the rules wherever food safety standards are violated.

The government said its objective was to ensure that every family in Delhi had access to safe and quality food, adding that protecting public health and ensuring accountability in the food trade remained priorities. (ANI)