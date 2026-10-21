Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called the 2019 MVA government formation the 'biggest vote theft.' He asserted that those who betrayed the Shiv Sena-BJP mandate to form a government with the MVA are the 'real vote robbers'.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde termed the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in 2019 the "biggest vote theft" in the state's political history. Shinde, while addressing a massive gathering of party leaders, MPs, MLAs, and 'Shiv Sainiks' on Tuesday, in a targeted attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, asserted that those who betrayed the mandate of the electorate in 2019 are the true perpetrators of political deception. "When the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance had a clear majority in the 2019 assembly elections, you formed a government with the Maha Vikas Aghadi; that was the biggest vote theft. Those who stabbed Maharashtra in the back to become Chief Minister are the real vote robbers," he said.

The remarks came during Shiv Sena's Diamond Jubilee Dussehra Rally in Goregaon.

Shinde slams INDIA bloc, Rahul Gandhi

Shinde said that the Opposition is set to divide the country by trying to attack the constitutional bodies. He also criticised the INDIA alliance over their sharp criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"You stoop to the lowest levels to criticise the Prime Minister who serves the nation without taking even a single day off; the 140 crore people of the country will not forgive you for this. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi leading a march to the Supreme Court is an insult to the country's highest judicial system. Holding the Constitution in one hand and attacking the constitutional institutions created by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with the other, by doing this, the opposition has set out to divide the country," he said.

Political background

Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on November 28, 2019, following a dramatic political shift where the Shiv Sena broke its 30-year-old alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena fought as a pre-poll alliance and won a comfortable majority together.

The Shiv Sena split occurred in June 2022 when Eknath Shinde rebelled against then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, dividing the party into two rival factions.

'Will stand by farmers'

Emphasising his party’s grassroots commitment, Shinde pledged direct assistance to stressed farmers and workers.

"We are not here to give speeches. Until the last drop of blood in our bodies, we will stand firmly behind the farmers and workers," Shinde assured.

On this occasion, all Shiv Sena ministers, leaders, deputy leaders, MPs, MLAs, corporators, spokespersons, as well as office-bearers and Shiv Sainiks were present in large numbers.

Thackeray hits back at government

Earlier on Tuesday, Thackeray called for a change in government, targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over alleged voter deletions, farmers' compensation, unemployment and law and order, while accusing the ruling dispensation of failing to protect Hindus and uphold the country's democratic values.

Raising concerns over drought conditions and farmers' financial distress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the government of making promises without ensuring adequate relief to affected people. "The state is facing a severe drought, but the government is only making promises. Last year, there was excessive rainfall. How many people have actually received compensation for the losses they suffered? Now, you say you will provide Rs 5,000. Are you doing us a favour by giving this amount? A loan waiver has been announced, but nobody knows how many people have actually benefited from it," Thackeray said.