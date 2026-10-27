Former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has been remanded to Puzhal prison in connection with a Rs 100-crore private school approval scam, sparking strong political protests from the DMK leadership against the arrest.

Former Minister Remanded to Custody

Former Tamil Nadu School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi was taken to Puzhal Prison after the Madras High Court remanded him to judicial custody till November 6 in connection with an alleged private school approval scam. The order was passed by the Madras High Court bench of Justice V. Lakshminarayanan.

Reacting to the court’s order, DMK spokesperson and advocate Saravanan Annadurai termed the arrest illegal and alleged that the case had been fabricated for political reasons. “The arrest is illegal. The anticipatory bail application was dismissed at 12 o’clock in the morning,” Annadurai said. He said the defence had pointed out to the judge what it considered to be the illegality of the remand and alleged that mandatory procedures had not been followed. “We pointed out to the judge how this remand is illegal and how they have not followed the mandatory provisions that ought to be followed.” He said. Annadurai added that the judge had considered the arguments but still remanded Anbil Mahesh to judicial custody. He said they would challenge the order before a higher court. “The judge considered all of that, but still remanded him. We will appeal this order and prove to the court that this arrest and remand are illegal, arrest is not required, and the entire case has been fabricated for political reasons,” the DMK spokesperson said.

Political Reactions and Allegations

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the arrest of former School Education Minister and DMK leader Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam, alleging that the state government had acted out of political vendetta. In a post on X, Udhayanidhi described Anbil Mahesh as his brother and accused the administration of targeting him for political reasons. He also alleged that the arrest was intended to deflect attention from issues including law and order, rising prices and alleged misconduct by members of the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). “I strongly condemn the 'circus' administration for arresting former Minister—and my brother—@Anbil_Mahesh, an act clearly driven by political vendetta. This 'dummy' Chief Minister has orchestrated this arrest to mask and divert attention from his government’s abject failures—ranging from the complete breakdown of law and order and soaring prices to the rampant misconduct by members of the TVK,” Udhayanidhi wrote.

Anbil Mahesh was arrested by Chennai police in connection with an alleged Rs 100-crore private school approval scam. He was reportedly arrested from an apartment in Aminjikarai, Chennai, following the Madras High Court's dismissal of his anticipatory bail petition. The case relates to allegations that money was collected from private school managements in the name of party funds by promising government approvals, permanent recognition and permission to upgrade schools during the previous DMK regime, when Anbil Mahesh was the School Education Minister. (ANI)