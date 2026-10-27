Cyclone Arnab has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast by October 28. Authorities have issued safety advisories and precautionary measures for the affected regions.

Cyclone Arnab Intensifies into Very Severe Storm

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 27 (ANI): Cyclone Arnab intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, by the forenoon of October 28, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, the system moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 23 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 11.30 pm on October 26. The storm was located near latitude 15.9°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 400 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha, 350 km southeast of Visakhapatnam, 420 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 520 km east of Machilipatnam and 590 km east of Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said the cyclone is very likely to continue moving west-northwestwards until the evening of October 27 and thereafter move northwestwards. It is expected to cross the coast as a very severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph and gusts reaching 140 kmph. The system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radar at Visakhapatnam, the IMD said.

Government Preparedness and Advisories

Safety Measures in Odisha

Meanwhile, the Ganjam district administration in Odisha has declared holidays for all Anganwadi centres from October 27 to 29 in view of the possible impact of Cyclone Arnab. Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs) are advised to remain stationed in their respective areas. The advisory further states that Dry Ration / Take-Home Ration (THR) will be delivered directly to the doorsteps of beneficiaries during the closure to ensure continuous nutritional support. The Odisha State Transport Authority has also issued precautionary measures for safe vehicle movement and transport preparedness.

Media Guidelines

The Odisha government has issued an advisory cautioning media outlets and digital platforms against disseminating false, misleading or speculative forecasts and warnings regarding the cyclone. The advisory urged media organisations to rely on official updates from the IMD, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), district administrations and other authorised bodies. It also asked them not to circulate unverified messages, unofficial cyclone tracks or alarming social media predictions, and to clearly attribute forecasts to authoritative government sources. The government further advised print, electronic and digital media to exercise due diligence and not present speculative models or third-party predictions as confirmed warnings. (ANI)