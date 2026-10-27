Chandigarh Police has launched an intensified anti-drug campaign, resulting in 213 arrests, 173 FIRs, and significant drug seizures, while prioritizing rehabilitation and community awareness to make the city drug-free.

Chandigarh Police Intensifies Anti-Drug Operations

Chandigarh Police has registered 173 FIRs and arrested 213 people, while 879 others have been preventively detained in connection with drug-related activities as part of its intensified anti-drug campaign launched under the directions of UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. According to the Chandigarh Police, a total of 1,092 people were arrested or preventively detained between June 26 and October 25, 2026. The campaign, intensified from September 11, aims to dismantle drug supply networks, curb substance abuse and promote public participation in making Chandigarh drug-free.

Seizures and Enforcement Actions

During the drive, police seized 2.9 kg of heroin, 404 grams of ice, 136.87 grams of cocaine, 2.956 kg of ganja and 6.20 grams of opium. Forty injections, two pistols, four cartridges and cash amounting to ₹70,200 were also recovered. In a coordinated operation with the Drugs Control Wing of the Chandigarh Administration, police raided 13 chemist shops to check the misuse of habit-forming medicines. During the inspections, authorities seized 30 types of habit-forming drugs from five shops. The confiscated stock included 2,417 capsules, 1,175 tablets and 38 cough syrup bottles containing substances such as Tramadol, Tapentadol and Codeine. The seized medicines were valued at approximately ₹1.37 lakh. The operation is part of the administration’s efforts to prevent the unauthorised sale and misuse of medicines that can contribute to substance dependence.

Surveillance and Land Encroachment

As part of its intensified enforcement strategy, Chandigarh Police has identified 65 drug hotspots for focused checking, patrolling, searches and surveillance. Authorities have also identified 104 locations where drug peddlers have allegedly encroached upon government land. Of these, 13 encroachments have been demolished. In addition, 34 building violations involving drug peddlers have been identified, with further action being pursued in coordination with the concerned departments.

Rehabilitation and Public Awareness

Alongside action against drug suppliers and peddlers, police are focusing on treatment and rehabilitation. During the campaign, 83 people affected by drug addiction were identified, of whom 37 have been admitted to rehabilitation centres. Police said efforts were underway to facilitate treatment, recovery and reintegration into society through coordination with relevant agencies.

Chandigarh Police has also stepped up awareness initiatives in schools and colleges through sensitisation sessions, street plays, posters, pamphlets and social media campaigns to educate young people about the harmful effects of drug abuse. Under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Department of Social Welfare, UT Chandigarh, has undertaken a three-month community-driven awareness campaign. Initiatives such as the Community Awareness Programme, Gen-Z Against Drug, the Stronger Without Drugs T-20 Wheelchair Cricket Tournament and an awareness programme at the UT Secretariat have collectively reached approximately 6,250 people. Five individuals who overcame addiction were felicitated for their recovery, while 774 Anganwadi workers, students and National Service Scheme (NSS) cadets were designated as “Nasha Mukt Mitr” to strengthen awareness and prevention efforts at the grassroots level.

Future Outlook and Helpline Information

Chandigarh Police said the campaign would continue with a focus on dismantling drug supply chains, intensifying surveillance at identified hotspots, promoting sports and constructive youth engagement, and strengthening coordination with resident welfare associations, market welfare associations and other community stakeholders. The police have urged citizens, educational institutions and community organisations to participate actively in the campaign, report drug-related activities through the helpline and support efforts to ensure treatment and rehabilitation for those affected by addiction.

The Anti-Drug Helpline, launched by the UT Administrator on September 23, has received 1,146 calls and messages since its inception. Of these, 857 originated from Chandigarh and 289 from locations outside the city. Among the inputs received from Chandigarh, 318 were found to be actionable, 332 were general enquiries and 207 contained incomplete information, police said. The helpline numbers are 8283040100 and 0172-2677037. The police have appealed to residents to share information about drug trafficking and related activities to strengthen enforcement efforts.