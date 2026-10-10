The Karnataka government has increased the vehicle purchase limit for its Ministers and members of Parliament from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 31 lakh. The revised limit, inclusive of GST, was issued in an order by the DPAR on October 8.

The Karnataka government has increased the financial limit for the purchase of new vehicles for state Ministers and Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Rs 26 lakh to Rs 31 lakh, according to a government order issued on October 8.

Revised Limit and Conditions

The revised limit of Rs 31 lakh is inclusive of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and is calculated at the ex-showroom rate, the order issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR-State Protocol) stated.

The government had earlier revised the vehicle purchase limit through an order dated August 18, 2022, fixing it at Rs 23 lakh at the ex-showroom rate, which amounted to Rs 26 lakh inclusive of GST.

The latest revision follows the concurrence of the Finance Department on September 30, 2026, under reference number Aa 70 Veche-12/2020.

The order also states that fuel-efficient vehicles with low maintenance costs should be selected while purchasing new vehicles, subject to DGS&D rates.

The order has been issued in the name of the Governor of Karnataka and signed by Baradarangayya NR, Under Secretary-2, DPAR.

The revised limit raises the permissible expenditure on new vehicles for Ministers and members of both Houses of Parliament from the earlier ceiling of Rs 26 lakh, inclusive of GST, to Rs 31 lakh.