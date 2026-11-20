Petrol and diesel prices in India are revised daily, with motorists keeping a close watch on fuel rates amid fluctuations in global crude oil prices. On Friday, November 20, 2026, fuel prices continue to vary across major cities, reflecting differences in state taxes, transportation expenses and local levies.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are revised daily, with motorists keeping a close watch on fuel rates amid fluctuations in global crude oil prices. On Friday, November 20, 2026, fuel prices continue to vary across major cities, reflecting differences in state taxes, transportation expenses and local levies.

The daily revision of petrol and diesel prices follows India's dynamic fuel pricing mechanism, introduced in June 2017. Under this system, oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices every morning at 6 am, taking several factors into account, including international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates and taxation.

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, November 20: City-Wise Rates

City Petrol (Rs/L) Diesel (Rs/L) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

The latest listed rates show Hyderabad recording the highest petrol and diesel prices among these six cities, while Delhi remains comparatively cheaper.

Fuel prices are influenced by several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, refining costs and government taxes. Since India depends significantly on imported crude oil, movements in global energy markets can affect domestic fuel costs.

State-level Value Added Tax (VAT) and other local levies are also responsible for differences in petrol and diesel prices across cities. Consequently, motorists in different states may pay different amounts even when international crude oil prices remain unchanged.

The daily fuel pricing system allows oil marketing companies to revise retail rates every morning at 6 am. Consumers are advised to check the latest applicable prices before refuelling, particularly when travelling between cities.