Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited a tribal family in Dahod district during his three-day tour. He shared a traditional meal, interacted with local residents, and highlighted the progress of welfare programmes in remote tribal settlements.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Visits Tribal Home in Dahod District

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the residence of Jaswantsinh Rathod in Bhamatalai Faliya, Garbada taluka, on Thursday, the second day of his three-day visit to Dahod district. According to the Chief Minister's Office, on this occasion, the family’s little daughter, Pahal Rathod, warmly welcomed the Chief Minister. CM also interacted with the villagers and enjoyed listening to tribal bhajans and devotional songs. Thereafter, the Chief Minister enjoyed traditional tribal delicacies with Shri Jaswantsinh Rathod’s family. In keeping with tribal food traditions, the Chief Minister was served local delicacies such as Makai no Rotlo, Urad dal, roti, and Chana bhaji. After the meal, he interacted with the family members.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday said basic amenities and welfare programmes have reached remote tribal settlements during his three-day tour of the Garbada constituency in Dahod district, pointing to welfare delivery in hilly border villages and citing poverty reduction figures linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patel's Nov 18-20 outreach programme in the tribal belt includes visiting villages, meeting residents, sharing traditional meals with families and staying overnight. Describing his movement across the constituency and a morning stop at a border village located in the hilly region, Patel stated he met residents across age groups and households. "For three days, I have been on a tour of this Adivasi belt. During this, I toured all the different areas of the Garbada Assembly constituency in Dahod. Throughout the tour, I met various people, met children, met sisters, and visited their homes. I also went this morning to the border village located in the hilly region. Everyone had gathered there too, so I got to meet everyone there as well," Patel told ANI. Linking state-level outreach to PM Modi's earlier tenure as Gujarat chief minister and his national leadership, Patel cited a World Bank report stating that 500 million (50 crore) people have moved above the poverty line. (ANI)