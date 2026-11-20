Cyclone Akvan has weakened into a cyclonic storm and is heading toward the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast near Gopalpur. Authorities are closely monitoring landfall as pre-storm conditions and rainfall impact the region.

Cyclone Akvan Weakens As It Nears The Andhra Pradesh Odisha Coast

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 20 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Cyclone Akvan had weakened into a cyclonic storm over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and is likely to cross the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by forenoon, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

According to the IMD, the system moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 21 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred over the westcentral Bay of Bengal at 2:30 AM on Friday. The cyclonic storm was located near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 84.9°E, about 110 km southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, 170 km east of Visakhapatnam, 170 km south of Gopalpur in Odisha, 250 km south-southwest of Puri and 370 km east-northeast of Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD said the system was likely to continue moving north-northwestwards before crossing the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts close to Gopalpur by forenoon on Friday. Latest satellite imagery indicated that land interaction had commenced as the sheared cloud mass associated with Cyclone Akvan entered the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coastal region. The weather system is under continuous surveillance by the Doppler Weather Radars at Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spent more than two-and-a-half hours, from around 11 PM to 1:30 AM, at the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office reviewing the evolving situation as the cyclone approached the coast. During the review, the Chief Minister held direct consultations with officials and directed them to ensure that all necessary assistance reached residents while making every effort to achieve the zero-casualty target. He returned to his residence at around 1:35 AM amid rainfall.

The pre-landfall impact of Cyclone Akvan began to be felt in Bhubaneswar around 1 AM, with heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds. With landfall expected around noon on Thursday, authorities said pre-storm conditions were already affecting the state capital. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary and Revenue Secretary Arabinda Padhee, Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, Fire Services Director General Sudhanshu Sarangi and several senior officials also held discussions with district administrations in cyclone-affected areas. Most officials remained at their respective offices overnight to monitor the situation and evacuation efforts, including the shifting of residents from vulnerable areas to safer shelters.