Petrol and diesel prices in India remain an important daily check for motorists and commuters each day as fuel costs influence household budgets and travel expenses. On Monday, November 16, 2026, retail rates vary across major cities, with differences reflecting local taxes, transportation costs and state-level factors.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remain an important daily check for motorists and commuters each day as fuel costs influence household budgets and travel expenses. On Monday, November 16, 2026, retail rates vary across major cities, with differences reflecting local taxes, transportation costs and state-level factors.

Fuel prices in India are generally revised every morning at 6 am. Oil marketing companies review retail prices in line with several inputs, including the cost of crude oil in international markets, currency exchange rates and operational expenses. Changes in global energy markets can influence crude oil procurement and processing costs, while the rupee’s movement against the US dollar can also affect imports.

Petrol and Diesel Prices - November 16, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

State taxes are another major reason motorists pay different amounts for petrol and diesel across the country. Value-added tax and other local levies vary from state to state, creating differences even when international crude oil trends are similar. Dealer commissions, transportation expenses and local regulations also contribute to the final retail price at fuel stations.

For consumers, checking the latest rates before refuelling can help with travel budgeting, especially for people who commute long distances or operate vehicles for work. Even when prices do not change significantly from one day to the next, checking the current city rate helps avoid outdated figures. Motorists should remember that prices can differ between cities within the same state because of local taxes and distribution costs.

Consumers should verify the applicable price at their nearest fuel station before filling up, as retail rates are subject to revision and may vary by location.