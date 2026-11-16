Union Minister Suresh Gopi stated immediate fuel price reductions are not feasible, citing Rs 42,000 crore in oil company losses and supply chain chaos. He noted that states could cut taxes but oil firm financial stability must come first.

Suresh Gopi Rules Out Instant Fuel Price Cut Citing Sector Losses

Union Minister Suresh Gopi said an immediate reduction in petrol and diesel prices was not technically possible, citing losses of Rs 42,000 crore incurred by oil companies and "chaos" in the supply of petroleum products. Speaking to reporters at Meenambakkam airport, Gopi said individual states had the option of reducing taxes on petrol and added that the financial position of oil companies needed to be taken into consideration before any immediate reduction in fuel prices.

"We may wish for prices to come down the next day. But technically it is not possible right away. Oil companies have already incurred losses of Rs 42,000 crore. All this needs to be compensated," Gopi told reporters here, referring to the West Asia conflict. Explaining the challenges involved in reducing fuel prices, he said that even if a reduction was expected immediately, oil companies would first need to account for their accumulated losses. Commenting on fuel price increases across different states, Gopi said prices had also increased in Keralam and Karnataka. "Prices have also increased in Keralam. I do not know how prices have increased in Tamil Nadu. They have also increased in Karnataka," he said. The minister also acknowledged disruptions in the supply of petroleum products, stating that the government was taking necessary steps to address the situation and ensure that the supply-related issues were resolved. "There is chaos in the supply of petroleum products. We are doing whatever needs to be done to fix it," Gopi added.

Earlier on November 8, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil blamed the Centre for the crisis in the ethanol sector, alleging that the Union Government encouraged higher production without ensuring adequate procurement and called for an investigation into alleged irregularities in ethanol blending. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Patil said the BJP-led Union Government had announced ethanol blending targets such as E10, E20 and E30 without adequate planning and was now refusing to procure even 20-30 per cent of the ethanol produced. "The BJP-led Union Government, which had earlier pushed for higher ethanol production, is now refusing to procure even 20-30 per cent of the output. There is substance in the allegations made by Rahul Gandhi and Minister Rizwan Arshad that irregularities have taken place in the process. The present crisis in the ethanol sector is a result of the Centre's own lapses," he said.