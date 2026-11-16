TVK MLA Thanga Pandian has filed a police complaint in Madurai, alleging that AI-generated content falsely linked an accused in the Tanishq jewellery theft case to his party, describing the campaign as a malicious attempt to damage reputation.

TVK MLA Files Complaint Over AI-Edited Posts Linking Woman to Party

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 16 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA Thanga Pandian lodged a complaint with the Madurai City Police Commissioner against individuals allegedly circulating misleading social media posts linking a woman arrested in the recent jewellery theft case to the ruling party here.

The complaint concerns social media posts and photographs, allegedly generated using artificial intelligence (AI), portraying Meenakshi Nachiyar, who was arrested in connection with the jewellery theft case, as a TVK functionary. TVK alleged that the circulation of such content is aimed at damaging its reputation and creating confusion among the public by falsely associating the arrested woman with its organisation.

Satheesh, Madurai South District Coordinator of the TVK Advocates' Wing, submitted the complaint at the Madurai City Police Commissioner's office, seeking an investigation into the authenticity of the posts and photographs and identification of those responsible for circulating them. The complaint also sought legal action against those involved and the removal of the allegedly misleading content from social media platforms.

TVK MLA Pandian, who represents the Madurai West constituency, was also present during the submission of the complaint. Speaking to reporters, Thanga Pandian clarified that Meenakshi Nachiyar was not associated with the party and said individuals involved in wrongdoing would not be given a place in the organisation. "We have lodged a complaint seeking action against those circulating social media posts falsely portraying the woman arrested in the Tanishq jewellery theft case as a TVK functionary. The woman is not a member of our party, and people involved in such activities will not have a place in our party," he said.

The MLA further alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was behind this campaign to spread misinformation by associating individuals accused of wrongdoing with TVK. "The DMK is behind the campaign to spread misinformation by portraying anyone involved in wrongdoing as a TVK functionary," he alleged.

Explaining the reason for approaching the police, Thanga Pandian said the complaint had been submitted following directions from the party leadership. He added that since the matter fell within his constituency, he had personally participated in the process. "We have submitted the complaint following directions from the party leadership. Since the incident falls within my constituency, I have personally come forward to file the complaint. We hope the police will take appropriate action," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, Madurai City Police arrested two people, including an Instagram influencer and the father of the accused, in connection with an alleged multi-crore gold and diamond jewellery robbery at a Tanishq showroom on Madurai Bypass Road, a senior police official said. The arrests follow the alleged theft of more than 15 kg of gold jewellery along with diamond ornaments from the showroom. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) AG Inigo Divyan identified the arrested pair as the father of the accused and an Instagram influencer. "Madurai City Police have arrested two individuals, identified as Suresh and an Instagram influencer named Meenakshi, in connection with the multi-crore gold and diamond jewellery robbery at the Tanishq Jewellery showroom on Madurai Bypass Road. Suresh is the father of accused Nishanth," Divyan confirmed to ANI.