VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan argues that the Cauvery and Mekedatu disputes are federal issues where the Union government, not states, holds final authority. Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka criticized the Congress government's delay.

VCK Chief Emphasizes Union Govt's Role in Mekedatu Issue

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder Thol Thirumavalavan stated that the Cauvery water and Mekedatu dam issues are not disputes between two political parties, but rather matters involving the Union government and the state governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

He emphasized that the Congress would be unable to resolve the issue on its own, even if it were in power in Karnataka, as decision-making authority rests with the Union government, its appointed commissions, and the Supreme Court.

Political Controversy Over Mekedatu Project

Thirumavalavan further remarked that farmers in Karnataka themselves have not agreed to the construction of the Mekedatu dam and maintained that there was no necessity to build a new dam. He noted that the project cannot proceed without the consent of the Tamil Nadu government.

In a separate critique, Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress of adopting double standards regarding the Mekedatu project. He alleged that the state government has failed to implement the project despite previous promises made by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during his election campaigns.