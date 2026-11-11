Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, November 11, even as global crude oil markets continue to witness uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Petrol and diesel prices across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Wednesday, November 11, even as global crude oil markets continue to witness uncertainty amid geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Domestic fuel retailers have maintained stable retail rates, offering some relief to consumers despite fluctuations in international oil prices.

The Centre's decision to eliminate the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports has also drawn attention to developments in the domestic fuel market. However, the move has not resulted in any immediate changes in retail petrol and diesel prices.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - November 11, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

What Is Driving Global Oil Market Uncertainty?

Despite expectations of a possible de-escalation in the Iran conflict, fresh reports of attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and energy infrastructure across the Middle East have kept global energy markets on alert.

Crude oil prices touched their lowest levels in two months on Tuesday after US officials played down the possibility of further military action against Iran. Analysts also pointed to US President Donald Trump's more conciliatory tone following the Republicans' defeat in the November 3 midterm elections.

However, attacks on shipping and energy infrastructure have continued. According to data from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, 37 ships were attacked in October, marking the highest monthly total since the beginning of the war. Why Do Petrol and Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities? Fuel prices vary across Indian cities because of differences in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local levies. International crude oil prices and currency movements also influence domestic fuel costs.

Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices daily, with updated rates generally coming into effect at 6 am. Consumers can check the latest city-wise prices before refuelling.