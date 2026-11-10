Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on Tuesday, November 10, despite recent fluctuations in international crude oil markets.

Petrol and diesel prices remained largely unchanged across major Indian cities on Tuesday, November 10, despite recent fluctuations in international crude oil markets. Domestic fuel retailers continued to keep retail rates steady, offering some relief to consumers amid global energy market uncertainty.

According to the latest fuel price data, the national capital continues to record relatively lower petrol and diesel prices compared to several other metropolitan cities. Meanwhile, Hyderabad has the highest petrol and diesel rates among the six major metros listed.

Petrol and Diesel prices in major Indian cities on November 10

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.76 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Why are fuel prices in focus?

Domestic fuel prices have remained largely stable even as international crude oil markets witnessed significant movements. Consumers in India have so far been shielded from recent oil price shocks linked to tensions in the Middle East.

The Centre's decision to eliminate the additional excise duty applicable to petrol exports has also drawn attention to developments in the fuel sector. However, domestic retail prices have remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, international crude oil prices witnessed a sharp decline following fresh comments by US President Donald Trump regarding the possibility of avoiding further attacks on Iran as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continued.

Brent crude futures dropped 5.85% to settle at $92.57 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined 4.38% to $86.85 per barrel.

What determines petrol and diesel prices in India?

Retail fuel prices differ from one city to another because of variations in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and other local factors. International crude oil prices and currency movements also influence fuel pricing.

Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices daily, with the latest rates generally coming into effect at 6 am. Consumers are advised to check the updated rates before visiting fuel stations.