BRS leader KTR condemns the arrest of former MLA Patnam Narender Reddy, labeling the Congress government as authoritarian. Meanwhile, CM Revanth Reddy announces the 'Praja Balam' initiative to build public support after the Sankranti festival.

KTR Condemns Arrest of BRS Leader

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the arrest of former Kodangal legislator and senior party leader Patnam Narender Reddy, questioning whether extending support to a bereaved family is considered a crime under the so-called Indiramma Rajyam. The term Indiramma Rajyam represents a political slogan and administrative framework promoted by the ruling Revanth Reddy-led Congress party to describe their welfare-centric people orientation in Telangana In this backdrop, KTR further declared that the detention of a senior party leader reflects the undemocratic and authoritarian attitude of the Congress government towards political opponents in the state.

"The arrest of former Kodangal MLA and senior BRS leader Patnam Narender Reddy at Baharpet Crossroads in Pargi, while he was on his way to Kosgi to console the family of a party worker who had passed away and attend the funeral, is a clear reflection of the Congress government's undemocratic and authoritarian attitude. What was the need to arrest a leader who was merely going to offer condolences and stand by the family of a party worker in their time of grief? Has standing by a bereaved family also become a crime under the so-called Indiramma Rajyam?," said KTR.

Police Action and Political Tensions

Earlier, Former Kodangal MLA and senior BRS leader Patnam Narender Reddy was arrested by Telangana Police at Baharpet crossroads in Pargi while he was travelling to Kosgi for the funeral service of a deceased party worker, prompting immediate demonstrations by party workers who encircled the police vehicle to demand his release. The BRS leader Patnam Narender Reddy expressed anger over his arrest, alleging the Revanth Reddy government is acting vindictively against activists in the state.

Revanth Reddy's Upcoming Political Initiatives

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao would be swept away by the 'Praja Balam' (People's Strength) programme, which he said would be launched after the Sankranti festival. Addressing a public meeting at Lagacharla after laying foundation stones for development works worth Rs 9,053 crore in the Kodangal Assembly constituency, Revanth Reddy said the proposed programme would create a tsunami of public support.

The Chief Minister also sought the support of the people of Kodangal in his political fight against Modi and KCR, referring to the latter as 'Kedi'. "After Sankranti, we will reach out to the public through the 'Praja Balam' (People's Strength) programme," he said, adding that he was ready to fight against Modi or 'Kedi' in Delhi with the support of the people of Kodangal. (ANI)

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