Delhi's air quality recorded a slight improvement on Tuesday morning, November 10, following the sharp deterioration witnessed after Diwali celebrations. However, the marginal decline in pollution levels has done little to improve the overall situation, with the national capital continuing to breathe heavily polluted air.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 304 around 7:15 am on Tuesday. Although this was lower than Monday's readings, the air quality remained firmly in the 'very poor' category.

Several monitoring stations across the city continued to report alarmingly high pollution levels. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate fog over the coming days, with no immediate weather warnings for the national capital.

Delhi recorded an overall AQI of 304 at around 7:15 am on November 10, indicating a marginal improvement in air quality after the post-Diwali pollution spike.

However, several locations continued to experience extremely poor atmospheric conditions. Pusa and Chandni Chowk recorded the highest AQI readings of 395 each, followed by NSUT Jaffarpur at 382 and the Commonwealth Sports Complex at 380.

Other monitoring stations also reported elevated pollution levels. Talkatora Garden and North Campus, Delhi University, recorded an AQI of 372 each, while Sirifort registered 371. CRRI Mathura Road and JNU reported readings of 369, while IIT Delhi recorded 364.

According to the Delhi government's AQI monitoring portal, the city's overall reading was 307 at the same time.