TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested at Kolkata airport while allegedly fleeing to Mumbai following serious allegations including rape. West Bengal political figures have demanded a thorough investigation into the ongoing criminal case.

TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das Arrested in Rape Case

Following the arrest of TMC MLA Paresh Ram Das in connection with a rape case, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that complaints against leaders were ignored under the Trinamool Congress rule. He called for a thorough investigation and strict legal action in the matter. Speaking to reporters about the arrest, he said, "Several other MLAs, MPs, and even ministers have been arrested in the past as well. Many politicians are currently in jail—they are all criminals. There are numerous complaints against them, but no action was taken previously because they were part of the government. In cases involving such serious crimes, an investigation must be conducted and appropriate action taken."

Ghosh's remarks come after Paresh Das, who represents Canning Paschim in South 24 Parganas, was arrested at Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Monday, allegedly while trying to fly to Mumbai to evade investigation, Baruipur Police District said.

Police Details and Circumstances of Arrest

According to the police, Ram Das was apprehended while allegedly attempting to evade investigation by travelling from Kolkata to Mumbai. The case was registered at Canning Police Station on September 5 under Sections 376, 323, 420, 120B and 506 of the IPC. The operation was carried out by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Baruipur Police District under the direct supervision of the Superintendent of Police and other senior officers, with assistance from Bidhannagar Police.

Additional SP Atish Biswas said that the complaint relates to a 2023 incident, with Ram Das as the principal accused. "We received information today that he was attempting to flee to Mumbai on an IndiGo flight," he said. A Special Operations Group team, assisted by Bidhannagar Police, detained and later arrested him. He was being taken to Baruipur.

Opposition Reactions

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Ram Das was attempting to flee to Mumbai and asserted that the allegations against him in the rape case must be true. Adhikari said his alleged attempt to flee raised questions about the allegations against him. He said, "He was fleeing to Mumbai. The allegations against him must be true; why else would he try to flee? When I was the Leader of the Opposition, he used abusive language. He had encroached on irrigation land and built an old-age home on it." (ANI)

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