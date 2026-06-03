Fuel prices continue to vary across major cities. In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre. Kolkata recorded one of the highest rates among metro cities at Rs 113.51 per litre, while Mumbai's petrol price stood at Rs 111.21 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices remain in sharp focus as escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving Iran and growing concerns around the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, continue to rattle global energy markets. The geopolitical uncertainty has triggered a significant rise in crude oil prices, raising concerns about the potential impact on fuel costs worldwide.

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Petrol Prices on June 3

Fuel prices continue to vary across major cities. In New Delhi, petrol is priced at Rs 102.12 per litre. Kolkata recorded one of the highest rates among metro cities at Rs 113.51 per litre, while Mumbai's petrol price stood at Rs 111.21 per litre. In Chennai, petrol was selling at Rs 107.79 per litre.

Among NCR cities, petrol costs Rs 102.83 per litre in Gurgaon and Rs 102.30 per litre in Noida. Bengaluru recorded a petrol price of Rs 110.93 per litre.

Diesel Prices on June 3

Diesel prices also reflected regional variations. In New Delhi, diesel was priced at Rs 95.20 per litre. Kolkata recorded a diesel rate of Rs 99.82 per litre, while Mumbai stood at Rs 97.83 per litre. In Chennai, diesel was available at Rs 99.58 per litre.

Within the NCR region, diesel cost Rs 95.30 per litre in Gurgaon and Rs 95.44 per litre in Noida. Bengaluru's diesel price was recorded at Rs 98.80 per litre.

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Bengaluru Rs 110.93 Rs 98.80 Chennai Rs 107.79 Rs 99.58 Hyderabad Rs 115.73 Rs 103.82

With global crude oil markets remaining highly sensitive to developments in the Middle East, fuel prices are expected to remain under close scrutiny. Any further disruption around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, could intensify pressure on energy markets and influence future fuel pricing trends in India.

Fuel prices continue to vary across states depending on VAT rates, transportation costs and dealer commissions.

Consumers are advised to check daily fuel prices through official oil company websites, mobile applications or SMS services, as rates are revised every morning based on market conditions and taxation structures.