Congress' Pawan Khera termed the Shiv Sena (UBT) rebellion 'Operation Keechad', accusing the BJP of 'stealing MPs' to possibly change the constitution. This follows six Sena (UBT) MPs skipping a party meeting, likely to join the Shinde faction.

Congress Calls It 'Operation Keechad'

Congress' Media and Publicity chairperson, Pawan Khera, on Monday termed the 'Operation Tiger' defection buzz in Maharashtra as "Operation Keechad" (mud), questioning the BJP over the rebellion in Shiv Sena (UBT). Speaking to ANI, Pawan Khera questioned the intent of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of "stealing MPs" as they were restricted to 240 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "This is operation 'keechad' because they could not the Lotus could not flower in these constituencies, but our question is why he (PM Narendra Modi) is so hurt because he stopped at 240 and not 400 seats, that now he is busy stealing MPs from other parties like TMC, now Shiv Sena, why? What is the intention? Is the intention to actually change the constitution? What is the intention behind this dacoity?" Khera said.

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6 MPs Skip Parliamentary Meeting

This comes after six of the Sena (UBT) MPs rebelled and skipped the parliamentary party meeting on June 18. Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Osmanabad MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the ones who skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting and are likely to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Internal Accusations and Justifications

Earlier today, Aaditya Thackeray accused the rebels of prioritising personal "greed" over their political commitments. In an X post, Thackeray claimed these lawmakers, who were elected through the backing of the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), have abandoned the ideologies they were voted in to represent.

However, rebel MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, on Monday, confirmed his decision to leave the party, while stating that he has no grievances with party chief Uddhav Thackeray. In a video posted on Facebook, Ashtikar stated the "lack of trust" and "harsh language" used against him and other rebel MPs after they skipped the parliamentary party meeting, as the reason for leaving Sena (UBT). (ANI)