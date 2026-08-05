Kashmir Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) has launched a free transport service for patients, becoming the first private hospital in the valley to do so. The initiative aims to improve healthcare accessibility for economically weaker sections.

Six years after the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a steady expansion of its healthcare infrastructure, with new medical colleges, upgraded hospitals, advanced diagnostic facilities and improved patient services enhancing access to quality healthcare.

Alongside public investment, private institutions are also expanding medical facilities and introducing patient-centric initiatives, reflecting the Union Territory's broader efforts to make healthcare more accessible, affordable and inclusive.

KMCH Launches Free Patient Transport

Marking another milestone in this transformation, Kashmir Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) has launched a free transport service for patients and their attendants, becoming the first private hospital in Kashmir to introduce such an initiative. The service aims to make healthcare more accessible, particularly for economically weaker sections, senior citizens, women and patients who face difficulties travelling to hospitals.

Operating daily from 10:00 AM, the buses will connect Dalgate-Sempora and Pampore-Sempora, allowing patients and attendants to travel to the hospital without additional transportation costs. The initiative comes only months after KMCH began its outpatient (OPD) and day-care surgical services.

Driven by Public Demand

Hospital authorities said the free transport facility was introduced after receiving repeated requests from local residents who highlighted the challenges of reaching the hospital because of transportation costs and limited connectivity. Director of Kashmir Medical College and Hospital, Insha Qazi, said the decision was driven by public feedback. "We received several messages from people highlighting the need for dedicated transport facilities, which resulted in us starting this service to ensure that patients can reach the hospital comfortably and without any inconvenience," she said.

Hospital officials said the initiative is expected to benefit hundreds of patients, particularly elderly citizens, women, people with mobility challenges and attendants accompanying patients for treatment. They added that after successfully establishing OPD and day-care surgical services, the hospital is preparing to introduce 24x7 healthcare services in the near future.

The initiative reflects the broader expansion of healthcare infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir over the past six years. Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, the Union Territory has witnessed increased investment in medical education, hospital infrastructure and healthcare services, with both public and private institutions expanding facilities to improve access to quality treatment.

Local Residents Welcome the Move

For local residents, the free transport service represents more than just a bus route; it removes one of the practical barriers to healthcare. "There are many private hospitals in Kashmir, but this is the first hospital that has started a free transport service for patients and attendants," said local resident Zeeshan. He noted that the hospital's location at Sempora often makes travel difficult for patients.

"The service from Dalgate to Sempora Hospital is a major initiative. It will greatly benefit patients and attendants, especially those who find it difficult to travel because of increasing traffic and transportation costs," he said. Zeeshan also appreciated the hospital's comparatively affordable treatment costs and modern medical infrastructure, adding that the transport facility would particularly benefit elderly patients, women and those who often have no family members available to accompany them. He expressed hope that more routes would be added in the future and that other private hospitals would adopt similar patient-centric initiatives.

Another local resident, Rajdeep Kour, welcomed the move, saying it would make quality healthcare more accessible. "It is a very good facility for patients. They are getting free transport, and once they visit the hospital, they will receive good medical facilities," she said.

As Jammu and Kashmir marks six years since the abrogation of Article 370, initiatives such as the launch of Kashmir's first free patient transport service by a private hospital highlight the region's continuing efforts to strengthen healthcare accessibility, improve patient convenience and expand medical services for communities across the Valley.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)