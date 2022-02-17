"People who don't feel safe in their houses wear hijab", says BJP MP Pragya Thakur

Women don't need to wear hijab. People who are unsafe in their own homes wear a hijab, stated MP Pragya Thakur.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pragya Thakur, known for making controversial remarks, has created a buzz again, amid growing outrage over wearing hijab in Karnataka. While talking at an event organised in a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Pragya Thakur said women don't need to wear hijab. People who are unsafe in their own homes wear a hijab.

Pragya Thakur, who is out on bail as a key accused in the Malegaon blasts terror cases, warned women against wearing hijab and said it wouldn't be tolerated. She said there is certainly no need to wear hijab because Hindus worship women. People who are unsafe in their own homes wear a hijab. Her statement was seen as being blatantly communal.

Thakur said there is a madrasa. Others have nothing to do if one wears a hijab in the madrasa, outside of 'Hindu samaj,' it is not required.

"Hijab is purdah," purdah, according to Thakur, should be used against those who look with evil eyes. However, certain Hindus don't see with evil eyes as they worship women. She added, "You should wear hijabs in your homes..."

The row started in December when students were banned from wearing hijab in colleges in Karnataka's Udupi district, and they moved to the Karnataka High Court.

Protests erupted in neighbouring districts over the next few weeks. Escalating after right-wing Hindu groups jumped in, brandishing saffron scarves and flags, resulting in tense stand-offs and disturbing scenes of young girls being heckled and turned away from educational institutions.

The case is underway in Karanataka High Court hearing pleas from the Udupi students, whose lawyers on Wednesday stressed, "Hundreds of religious symbols including dupattas, bangles, turbans, crosses, and bindis" were worn every day without questions, however, targeting hijab on religious grounds.

