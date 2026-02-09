The family of a man found dead with two others in a car on Delhi's Peeragarhi flyover has refuted the police's suicide theory. They demand a probe, stating they don't know the woman found in the car and hinting at a possible fourth person.

Relatives of one of the deceased found inside a car on the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday expressed serious doubts over the police's preliminary assessment, rejecting claims that the incident was a case of suicide and demanding clarity into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Speaking to ANI, a brother of Randhir, one of the deceased, said the family was shocked by the incident and maintained that it did not appear to be a suicide, claiming that the family had no knowledge of the woman whose body was found in the vehicle along with Randhir and another man. "... He left the house at 8-9 AM, was at his farm for a while... We found out when the police called us in the evening... He left the home with Shiv Naresh. They said there was a woman in the car, but we have never met her... This is not suicide...," the brother said.

Meanwhile, one of the deceased's nephews also said that he does not know the woman, adding that they haven't received any concrete information from the police. He also hinted at the presence of a fourth person in the car. Echoing similar concerns, a nephew of the deceased said the family has not yet received any satisfactory explanation from the police regarding the incident, hinting at the possibility that more than three people may have been present in the car at the time of the incident. "I got a call from the police at 4 PM, and they sent me a picture to identify the body... We have not received any satisfactory information yet... We do not know who the woman (who was found in the car) is... There might be a fourth person in the car...," he said.

Police launch investigation, cite suicide as preliminary cause

The victims in the accident have been identified as Randhir, Shivnaresh, and Lakshmi. One of them is also the vehicle's owner. According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call was received at around 15:50 hours stating that three individuals inside a car parked near the service lane of the Peeragarhi flyover were unresponsive. Upon reaching the spot, police found the bodies of two men and one woman inside the vehicle.

According to the Delhi police, "Three bodies, of two men and one woman, were found earlier today at the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi. Preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma said the matter is under investigation and that no final conclusion has been drawn yet. "We recieved a call around 4 pm about a car with three bodies, none of whom were responding. It doesn't seem that something forceful happened. We are still investigating," Sharma told ANI.

Police said there are no visible signs of injury on the bodies, and preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. (ANI)