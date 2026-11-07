The vote counting process for the Mandal Parishad and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency elections in Andhra Pradesh is currently underway with tight security measures in place to ensure a smooth and transparent procedure for all.

Andhra Pradesh Rural Body Election Vote Counting Commences

The counting process for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) rural local body elections across Andhra Pradesh is currently underway peacefully. Authorities have implemented robust security measures to ensure a smooth procedure. Speaking on the security arrangements, Visakhapatnam Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pradeepthi said that a three-level security layer has been ensured, along with proper bandobast, to guarantee a completely peaceful counting process. "As of now, the counting process is going on very peacefully. We have ensured a three-level security layer and ensured proper bandobast to provide a proper, peaceful bandobast, peaceful counting inside," she said.

Providing details on the current operations, the ACP noted that counting is specifically taking place for the Pendurthi mandal, which involves 8 MPTCs and 1 ZPTC. She noted that the counting is being conducted inside the designated counting hall. Returning Officers (ROs) and Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) are present at the location. Officials confirmed that all necessary personnel are on-site alongside the ACP, and the DCP and CP are scheduled to visit the counting centre shortly. "As of now, the counting process is going on peacefully. As of now, regarding only Pendurthi mandal, Pendurthi mandal counting is going on. For that, 8 MPTCs and one ZPTC. So the counting is going on inside the counting hall, and the Returning Officer and RDO are also there. Everyone is present along with the DCP, and CP will also be visiting in a while," she said.

NTR District Monitoring and Counting Procedures

Meanwhile, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha said that the counting process for the MPTC and ZPTC elections is being conducted transparently and in a peaceful atmosphere. He is monitoring the counting process from the Command Control Room at the Vijayawada Collectorate. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the postal ballot counting process was completed by 10 AM. The first round of counting has begun, he said.

He stated that counting centres have been set up at nine places across the district for 16 ZPTC and 276 MPTC seats, with all necessary basic facilities provided. He revealed that counting halls, tables, barricades, entry and exit routes, CCTV cameras, drinking water, electricity, lighting, alternative power supply and security arrangements have been completed at the counting centres. He said that the Returning Officers will officially announce the election results after thoroughly checking and verifying the round-wise details. He said that tight police security arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no disturbance to law and order in and around the counting centres. He said measures like allowing only authorised persons with ID cards into the counting centres, strictly implementing the rules laid down by the State Election Commission, and continuously monitoring the counting process are being taken.

District-Specific Counting Locations

Collector Lakshmisha said that counting for the segments of A. Konduru, Vissannapeta, Tiruvuru and Gampalagudem mandals will take place at the Sri Vahini Institute of Science and Technology College centre in Tiruvuru. For the Vijayawada Rural mandal, counting will take place at the Vijayawada Sub-Collector Office, Old Montessori College. For G. Konduru, counting will take place at Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College in Kuntamukkala. Similarly, for Mylavaram and Reddigudem mandals, counting will take place at Lakireddy Hanimireddy Indoor Stadium in Mylavaram; for Ibrahimpatnam, at Kondapalli ZP Girls High School; and for Jaggayyapeta, Penuganchiprolu and Vatsavai mandals, at SGS College Centre in Jaggayyapeta. For Nandigama mandal, counting will take place at Nandigama ZP High School; for Chandralapadu, at Nandigama KVR Degree College; and for Kanchikacherla and Veerullapadu mandals, at the counting centre set up in Kanchikacherla Market Yard, Collector Lakshmisha said.

Statewide Counting Status

Counting of votes is underway in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, and Parvathipuram Manyam. In the Godavari region, counting is taking place in Kakinada, East Godavari, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, Eluru, West Godavari, Polavaram, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Markapuram, SPSR Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor, Annamayya, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. Polling for the ZPTC and MPTC elections began at 7 PM on Thursday and continued until 5 PM.