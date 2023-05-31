'Peace, prosperity is top priority': Amit Shah chairs key meet in violence-hit Manipur

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is currently visiting Manipur as part of efforts to bring back peace in the ethnic violence-hit state, on Tuesday said the government's top priority is peace and prosperity in the state.

The state of Manipur's development and peace are the government's top priorities, according to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who on Tuesday gave security personnel strong orders to deal with any actions that threaten the state's tranquilly.

Shah made this statement during a review conference with top Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and Indian Army personnel. In order to lower prices, the committee also determined to make sure that necessities like fuel, LPG gas, rice and other food goods will be made widely available.

As part of initiatives to restore peace in the state torn apart by racial conflict, the home minister is now in Manipur. "Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace," he tweeted.

Amit Shah met with Kuki civil society groups in Churachandpur on Tuesday, the location of some of the worst riots during the current ethnic strife that erupted in Manipur earlier this month.

Shah, who arrived in a chopper with the head of the IB and the home secretary, met with Kuki intellectuals and church leaders to learn about their grievances and to discuss ways to bring peace to the northeastern state, which has seen numerous clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.