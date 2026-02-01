Tripura CM Manik Saha stated that peace and development in the TTAADC are only possible under BJP leadership. He praised PM Modi's governance and criticized the previous government for promoting extremism, hindering progress in the region.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that peace and development in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) are possible only under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership.

Speaking at a meeting organised by the BJP at the ADC headquarters in Khumulwng, Saha highlighted the state government's commitment towards the socio-economic development of every citizen.

'Main Chowkidar Hoon': CM Lauds PM Modi's Leadership

Addressing the gathering, Saha said, "I am very impressed to see the presence of mothers and sisters in this meeting today. What is going to happen in the TTAADC in the future has become clear from today's meeting. Our famous Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the terminology of politics. After our government came to power, the Prime Minister has shown how to run the government in the Centre and in various states where there is a Bharatiya Janata Party government or NDA government. The Prime Minister said, Main Chowkidar Hoon, Main Khud Bhi Nahi Khaunga, Aur Dusre Ko Bhi Khane Nahi Dunga. Such a beautiful environment has been established all over India, and has been established in our state as well."

Criticism of Previous Government

The Chief Minister further criticised the previous government, claiming it focused on misleading people and promoting extremism, which hampered development in affected areas. "It created extremists so that they could sit on the mattress. Due to this extremism, there was no development in various parts of the country where there was extremism. The Bharatiya Janata Party has brought these misguided people into the mainstream. Therefore, peace has been established between the country and the state. Development is not possible if peace is not maintained. After our government came to power, it has given top priority to development. We know how to develop. And our government is working towards the socio-economic development of every person in every house," said Saha.

Saha Slams 'Hypocrisy' of Political Opponents

The Chief Minister also said in the meeting that these days a strange situation is being witnessed on how to hold on to the seats, how to get the seats again in the future, and there is a competition going on. "One after another, they are saying different things! They are saying - they also want 28. And they also want 28. So, there are 56 in total. What strange, strange things they are saying," he said.

Saha further claimed that those who were sitting illegally in the urban area have been evicted. "The public was facing difficulties. They are being thought about for rehabilitating them. But what is being said about this? They are resorting to hypocrisy. They are trying to mislead the people in various ways. During that time, murder, terrorism, arson, and torture of mothers and sisters were done. Even then, they talk big," he said.

Warning Against 'Illegal' Activities in TTAADC

On this day, the Chief Minister, in a warning tone, said that from this meeting, many illegal things are being done in the TTAADC without legal approval. "One after another, lies are being exposed. We have all the news; everything will be published at the right time. We have noticed that a legal obstacle was created in the village committee elections by creating a new village committee immorally without following any rules, and today it has been forced to be cancelled. Many political stunts have been done by creating confusion about the proposed Bishramganj Nagar Panchayat area. But now the truth has been revealed before the people. BJP will work by giving priority to the development of the citizens of ADC by removing all these negative politics. Therefore, a resolution must be taken to form a Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in ADC," said Saha.

The meeting was attended by BJP State President and MP Rajib Bhattacharya, State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, Tribal Welfare Minister Bikas Debbarma, former MP Rebati Tripura, Sepahijala District President Biplab Chakraborty, Takarjala Mandal President Nirmal Debbarma, Mandai Mandal President Abhijit Debbarma, MDC Sanjit Reang, and other party leaders and workers.