PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi lauded LG Manoj Sinha's order for a probe into the Ganderbal encounter as a 'historic shift' in accountability. The magisterial inquiry will investigate the death of Raashid Ahmad Mughal amid speculation over his terror links.

PDP Leader Calls Probe a 'Historic Shift'

People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi on Saturday described the Lieutenant Governor's order for an inquiry into the Ganderbal encounter as a "historic shift" in the valley's administrative accountability. The leader noted that whenever such questions were raised, they were "brushed aside or hidden".

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PDP leader Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, speaking to ANI, said, "For the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the head of a unified command has ordered a probe into questions raised about his own forces. Traditionally, whenever such questions were raised, they were brushed aside or hidden. But for the first time, the Lieutenant Governor has taken the initiative to order an inquiry. Now the expectation is that the questions surrounding this action will be answered."

LG Orders Magisterial Inquiry

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered a magisterial inquiry into a recent encounter in the Arhama area of Ganderbal district that resulted in the death of Raashid Ahmad Mughal, a resident of Chuntwaliwar Lar.

The official order, issued by the Home Department, follows an overnight security operation on April 1, which reported one "terrorist" eliminated by security forces during a cordon and search operation in the Arhama area of Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed that the probe be "thorough and impartial" to ascertain the specific facts and circumstances surrounding the incident that led to the death. The move comes amid speculation surrounding Mughal's link to terrorism. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also called for transparency, citing the claims from the deceased's family.

The District Magistrate of Ganderbal has been tasked with leading the investigation and is required to submit a comprehensive report to the Home Department within seven days.

Army's Account of the Operation

According to the Indian Army, on Tuesday night, the mentioned operation was launched, following which intermittent firing was reported, prompting security forces to tactically reorganise the cordon. The Army said troops responded effectively with a calibrated approach, leading to the elimination of one "terrorist". (ANI)