The Paralympic Committee of India and the Australian High Commission launched the 'Beyond the Lanes' workshop. This advanced para swimming program in Gwalior will see 35 Indian coaches trained by Australian experts to boost India's coaching ecosystem.

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), in partnership with the Australian High Commission in New Delhi, on Tuesday, launched "Beyond the Lanes: Advanced Para Swimming Coaching Workshop" at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee Swimming Pool Complex, New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Workshop to Bolster India's Para Swimming Ecosystem

The workshop will take place this week at the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior. According to an official release, the four-day Australia-India advanced coaching workshop marks a significant step in strengthening India's para swimming coaching ecosystem. A total of 35 coaches from across India have been shortlisted for the programme, reflecting PCI's commitment to building depth and technical excellence at the grassroots and elite levels.

The workshop will be delivered by two experienced Swimming Australia coaches, Martin Roberts, a former dual Olympian (1988, 1992) and Nathan Doyle, who will work closely with Indian coaches to share global best practices in para swimming training methodologies, athlete preparation, and performance optimisation. The sessions will focus on enhancing technical understanding, adapting coaching frameworks for different classifications, and aligning Indian training standards with international benchmarks, a release said.

Australia-India Sporting Partnership

Speaking at the launch, Australia's High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, highlighted the growing sporting partnership between the two nations. He said, "Sport has always been a powerful bridge between Australia and India. Australia brings deep expertise in coaching, infrastructure, sports education, science, integrity, and inclusion, while India brings scale, energy, ambition, and a young population. Our partnership with the Paralympic Committee of India provides a strong and strategic platform to share expertise in para-sport and build inclusive systems that operate from the grassroots level through to elite performance."

The advanced para swimming workshop led by senior Australian and Indian swimming coaches, reflects another important step in our bilateral partnership and Australia's support for India's broader sporting ambitions, a release read.

Focus on Empowering Coaches

Also addressing the gathering, President Paralympic Committee of India, Devendra Jhajharia emphasised the importance of investing in coaches to secure long-term success for athletes. He said, "If we want our para swimmers to consistently perform on the world stage, we must first empower our coaches with the right tools, exposure and global perspective. This workshop is not just a short-term program; it is an investment in India's future in para swimming. By collaborating with Australia, we are ensuring that our coaching ecosystem evolves alongside the world's best."

The workshop will officially commence on February 25 and conclude on February 28, 2026 and participating coaches will engage in intensive practical and theoretical sessions with Australian coaches aimed at elevating India's para swimming standards ahead of the upcoming international competitions.

The initiative reinforces PCI's long-term vision of creating a sustainable, high-performance environment for Indian para-athletes, ensuring that success on the global stage is backed by strong technical foundations at home, a release added. (ANI)