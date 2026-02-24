UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Singapore, holding talks with STT GDC's CEO on data centres and with top ministers on trade. An MoU was signed with SATS Ltd for a cargo complex and air catering kitchen at Noida International Airport.

Yogi Adityanath Discusses Tech Investments with STT GDC

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a focused discussion with the President and Group CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC) Bruno Lopez, in Singapore on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening the state's Information technology (IT), industrial, aviation, and trade ecosystems.

He said that he had exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in hyperscale data centre infrastructure, digital ecosystems and sustainable technology investments to support Uttar Pradesh's rapid growth. Sharing an X post, CM Yogi wrote, "Held a focused discussion with Mr Bruno Lopez, President and Group CEO, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), in Singapore today. Exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in hyperscale data centre infrastructure, digital ecosystems and sustainable technology investments to support Uttar Pradesh's rapidly expanding IT, industrial and innovation landscape."

Strengthening UP-Singapore Ties

The Chief Minister also engaged with various Singaporean leaders and exchanged views on strengthening institutional cooperation, enhancing investor confidence and deepening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore engagement across sectors.

"Had a meaningful interaction with Mr Gan Kim Yong, Hon. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore, along with Mr K Shanmugam, Hon. Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs. Exchanged views on strengthening institutional cooperation, enhancing investor confidence and deepening Uttar Pradesh-Singapore engagement across trade, infrastructure, security and governance frameworks," CM Yogi post read.

"Also spoke about the ongoing governance transformation in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting policy reforms, digitalisation initiatives and ease of doing business measures driving the state's rapid growth trajectory," he added.

MoU Signed for Noida International Airport Logistics Hub

Further, CM Yogi also visited the SATS Changi Airport Logistics Hub, touring advanced air cargo handling systems, cold chain logistics, and integrated supply chain operations.

The visit was seen as highly relevant in preparation for the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar, aimed at providing valuable insights to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's aviation infrastructure and multimodal logistics ecosystem.

During the visit, the Chief Minister held discussions with Mr Kerry Mok, President and CEO of SATS. In his presence, SATS Ltd signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a world-class cargo complex at Noida International Airport, Jewar, along with the establishment of a Taj SATS air catering kitchen that will serve Jewar and other airports across North India.

"This partnership will boost trade, strengthen supply chains and generate significant employment opportunities, further reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's position as a leading aviation and logistics hub," CM Yogi added.

The Chief Minister is on an official visit to Singapore from February 22 to 24 to deepen economic cooperation, institutional partnerships, and sector-specific collaboration between Uttar Pradesh and Singapore.

