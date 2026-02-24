Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge condemned the arrest of IYC workers for a 'shirtless' protest, calling the government's response 'heavy-handed'. Delhi Police confirmed arresting 8 people, alleging the protest was a 'deep conspiracy'.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday condemned the arrest of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, terming it "non-violent" and criticised the central government's handling of protests.

The members of the Indian Youth Congress on February 20 staged a 'shirtless' protest at the Bharat Mandapam venue of the India Al Impact India Summit 2026 in the national capital by removing their shirts with slogans that read, "Compromised Prime Minister".

Kharge Condemns 'Heavy-Handed Response'

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The arrest of our IYC workers is deeply condemnable. A non-violent protest does not justify gruelling interrogation, arrests or intimidation. This heavy-handed response only exposes this fascist government's cowardice. PM has dragged India's reputation through the mud."

'India's Reputation Questioned'

He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining India's reputation globally, listing instances that question the country's strategic autonomy. Kharge further wrote, "Repeated public pressure from the US on trade and energy decisions. Open statements from US officials saying what India should or should not buy. Foreign leaders publicly commenting on ceasefire decisions with Pakistan. PM and his ministers' names featured in the shameful Epstein list.

"India's strategic autonomy and reputation are questioned, debated and doubted on the world stage. It is natural for the youth and citizens of our country to question this," Kharge added. Referring to the protests led by the IYC, he said, "While #IYC may have led the protest, the anger reflects a wider national sentiment. The youth cannot be silenced. The truth cannot be silenced. PM is weak. PM has surrendered. PM is compromised. I Stand With Youth Congress."

Delhi Police Allege 'Deep Conspiracy', Arrest 8

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch confirmed the arrest of eight individuals, including Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib, in connection with the 'shirtless' protest during the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in natinal capital.

Speaking at a press briefing, Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Delhi Police Special CP Crime Branch, said that they have found concrete evidence that the incident was done "under a deep conspiracy." He said, "On the basis of the investigation so far, we have found concrete evidence that this was done under a deep conspiracy. Further investigation into this case has been transferred to the Interstate Cell of Crime Branch. Detailed investigation is being done." (ANI)