Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paytm Payments Bank fined over Rs 5 crore for violations under money laundering act

    The penalty order, dated February 15, coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's decision to grant an extension to the bank, allowing it until March 15 to wind up operations instead of the initially stipulated February 29.

    Paytm Payments Bank hit with Rs 5.49 Cr penalty by Financial Intelligence Unit-India for money laundering AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 1, 2024, 7:08 PM IST

    The Financial Intelligence Unit-India has levied a penalty of Rs 5.49 crore on Paytm Payments Bank for breaching money laundering regulations, according to a statement issued by the finance ministry on March 1. The finance ministry revealed that the Financial Intelligence Unit initiated an inquiry into the payments bank following information from law enforcement agencies.

    The investigation disclosed that certain entities within Paytm's business network were involved in illegal activities, including the organization and facilitation of online gambling. The statement noted that proceeds of crime from these illegal operations were funneled through bank accounts held by these entities at Paytm Payments Bank Ltd.

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

    After considering submissions from Paytm Payments Bank, the Director of FIU-IND, based on substantial evidence, found the charges against Paytm to be substantiated. The penalty order, dated February 15, coincided with the Reserve Bank of India's decision to grant an extension to the bank, allowing it until March 15 to wind up operations instead of the initially stipulated February 29.

    The announcement of the penalty comes shortly after the board of Paytm's parent company approved the discontinuation of various inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank. This move adds another layer of complexity to the challenges faced by the beleaguered payments bank.

    ECI warns parties against violating Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Last Updated Mar 1, 2024, 7:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH)

    Temples mosques churches gurdwaras off-limits for election propaganda, says Election Commission AJR

    ECI warns parties against violating Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast at Rameshwaram Cafe; check details AJR

    Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah confirms bomb blast at Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad anr

    'Rahul Gandhi should stop Yatra...' Rajeev Chandrasekhar on death of veterinary student in Kerala's Wayanad

    Lamborghini Porsche Rolls Royce & over Rs 4.5 crore cash seized from tobacco baron's home gcw

    Lamborghini, Porsche, Rolls Royce & over Rs 4.5 crore cash seized from tobacco baron's home

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Chris Woakes: Top 10 moments of the England all-rounder osf

    Happy Birthday Chris Woakes: Top 10 moments of the England all-rounder

    Israeli diplomat's son assaulted in US jail, bizarre attack stemmed from sausage conversation avv

    Israeli diplomat's son assaulted in US jail, bizarre attack stemmed from sausage conversation

    Yash opens up about viral picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit buying Ice candy from local Shop NIR

    Yash opens up about viral picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit buying Ice candy from local Shop

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH) snt

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast: CCTV footage captures moment IED explosion took place (WATCH)

    Temples mosques churches gurdwaras off-limits for election propaganda, says Election Commission AJR

    ECI warns parties against violating Model Code of Conduct ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon