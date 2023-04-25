Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

    In a letter, the Karnataka police demanded Rs. 60 lakh from him before allowing him to travel to Kerala.
     

    Pay Rs 60 lakh to travel to Kerala: Karnataka police tells 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani anr
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 5:27 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Abdul Nasser Madani, who was charged in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru blast, has been given permission by the Supreme Court to return to Kerala, but things have remained uncertain. In a letter, the Karnataka police demanded Rs. 60 lakh from him before allowing him to travel to Kerala.

    The Karnataka police stated that the accused will be escorted by 20 security personnel till July 10. The enormous amount was calculated by including meals, accommodation, air travel expenses, and special permission for them to go by air. However, Madani's family asserted that they are currently unable to handle such a significant sum. They added that they are discussing the next measures with Supreme Court attorneys and are taking legal action into consideration.

    The Supreme Court granted relaxation in bail conditions of People's Democratic Party (PDP) chairman Abdul Nasser Madani. 

    Madani approached the apex court seeking permission to return to Kerala for Ayurvedic treatment as he is in poor health and is also suffering from memory loss and vision problems following a stroke. In his application, Madani also mentioned his father's ill health and requested a chance to meet him. 

    Earlier, the Karnataka government had opposed Madani's relaxation in bail conditions in the Supreme Court. An affidavit was submitted by Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Cell Assistant Commissioner Dr Sumeet for the government. The affidavit states that Madani is accused in a case that threatens the nation's integrity and security. If the conditions of Madani's bail are relaxed, there is a likelihood that he may abscond, warned Dr. Sumeet. He claimed that six additional accused persons who have not yet been arrested in the case might get in touch with Madani, acquire information, and intimidate witnesses. 

    The PDP leader was accused of involving in the 1998 Coimbatore bombings but was acquitted of all charges after spending nine and half years in Coimbatore Central Prison.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 5:27 PM IST
