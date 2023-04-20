Muslim organizations seek financial aid for 2008 Bengaluru blast accused Abdul Nasser Madani

Kozhikode: Muslim organizations have sought financial support for Abdul Nasser Madani, the chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and accused in the 2008 Bengaluru blast case, to cover expenses for his medical care and legal case. A joint statement from Kanthapuram A. P. Aboobacker Musliyar, Samastha General Secretary K. Alikutty Musliyar, and others asked for assistance for Madani.

The Supreme Court on Monday granted permission to the accused to visit Kerala till July 8 under the supervision of the Karnataka Police. Madani moved the apex court seeking modifications to his bail conditions so that he could return home and receive the necessary medical treatment. Bringing him to Kerala from Bengaluru, however, is taking longer than expected due to technical challenges.

The Madani Sahaya Samithi met Muslim organization leaders in this context to request for help for Madani's medical care and legal battle. Since it is the month of Ramadan, they put forward the need to appeal to the general public for financial mobilization. Taking this into account, the heads of numerous organizations released a statement asking for assistance for him.

AP Aboobacker Musliyar of the Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, Alikutty Musliyar of the Samastha, MI Abdul Azeez of the Jamaat e Islami Kerala, and KP Aboobackar Hazrat of the Dakshina Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama signed the joint statement. The statement also includes the names of Kerala State Jamiyyathul Ulama General Secretary Mampat Najeeb Maulvi and Kozhikode Qazi Muhammad Koya Jamalullaili.

According to the statement, Madani, who has a number of illnesses, spends a lot of money on his care and lodging in Bengaluru. In addition, the statement stated that lawyers must be paid high fees for the legal battle. The joint statement urged people to support Madani in his fight for justice during this holy month, to earnestly pray for him, and to offer assistance.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had opposed Madani's relaxation in bail conditions in the Supreme Court. An affidavit was submitted by Karnataka Anti-Terrorist Cell Assistant Commissioner Dr Sumeet for the government. The affidavit stated that Madani is accused in a case that threatens the nation's integrity and security. If the conditions of Madani's bail are relaxed, there is a likelihood that he may abscond, warned Dr. Sumeet. He claimed that six additional accused persons who have not yet been arrested in the case might get in touch with Madani, acquire information, and intimidate witnesses.